This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you walk down Comm. Ave with your AirPods in, you’re daydreaming about everywhere you would rather be walking instead. Doing your homework, you make a list of all the other things you have to get done. Sitting on BU Beach, you ruminate on the past, picking apart all of the things you could’ve done differently.

For a long time, you haven’t been living presently, just moving fluidly between the past and future.

But what more can you do? It’s so normal to worry about the future, especially in college. That essay is a big part of your grade, which is a big part of your GPA, which will help you get to that internship. Everything feels like a smaller part of a bigger goal. Right now almost feels like pre-life, like we’re simply prepping for the real thing.

However, right now is also your life. It’s not just the big college experience that you’ll tell your kids about someday. It’s the little things that make up each day.

How many perfect fall days do you get in your life? When the wind is light and the sun is shining. When the leaves are the perfect blend of reds and oranges. When you can just lay your head back on a chair and enjoy a day as it is.

It’s not part of some incredible story you’ll tell one day, but a meaningful moment in the present. One that will bring you more joy than contemplating your past.

You don’t have to ignore your past or not prepare for your future. Just embrace the moment you’re living in, as it’s the only moment you can change. When you’re not present, you’re on autopilot. Your world is happening, but you’re not an active participant in it. This is the current moment of your life. This is the one you’re living. You can change this moment. You can’t change all the past moments or anticipate the ones to come. You can only feel this one.

The sadness, the boredom, the excitement, the joy of the present. Embrace the feeling of life, of being human. Embrace the feeling of the wind and the chair you sit on. Not because you may never sit on it again or you’ve never sat on it before, but because you’re sitting on it now, being the person you are now.

In the Great Gatsby, Jay Gatsby desperately tries to recreate the past, a reality in which he and Daisy loved each other. He wants so badly for things to be the way they were, but they will never be the same again. Gatsby spends so much time romanticizing a former reality that he completely misses the way things are now, which ruins him completely.

Just a week ago the trees were full and bold. When there’s that much life in those trees, you don’t imagine them to look like they do now: bare. They’re destitute of leaves, just a bunch of branches that used to hold a beautiful mosaic of warmth. But they’re still beautiful as they are.

So don’t worry about what they will be or what they used to be, for they’re exactly what they are in the present.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!