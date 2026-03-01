When Letting Go Matters More Than Knowing Why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine you are sitting at a table with a full glass of water in front of you. Someone comes up to you, takes the glass, pours out half of the water onto the floor, and places it back in front of you. Objectively, not much has happened. And yet, suddenly, it’s nearly impossible to see the glass as anything other than half empty.

For the rest of the day, you find yourself wondering, why would they do that? Even the most optimistic person can’t help but fixate on what was lost rather than what remains; that is part of being human.

Humanity craves reasoning. In fact, our hunger for understanding can send us into spirals that drain more than they fulfill. This is especially true in relationships, where clarity can feel just out of reach. Without enough honest conversation and genuine interaction, we begin to fill in the gaps ourselves. We create stories to explain change, distance, or silence — not because we want drama, but because the uncertainty feels unbearable.

Detachment becomes necessary when your instinct is to obsess over what’s missing, when you replay the moment and search for meaning. The law of detachment asks us to loosen our grip on what we cannot control. It reminds us that nothing truly belongs to us; everything comes and goes, an experience passing through. Often, the lesson isn’t found in understanding why something happened, but in accepting that it did, and allowing ourselves to keep moving forward anyway.

In that sense, the idea that everything happens for a reason is less about blind optimism and more about self-preservation; it becomes a recognition of continuity. For every reason, and even for reasons you may never fully understand, you are reading this article right now. Every conversation, every breakup, every doubt or certainty in your life up until this point has directly influenced where you are and what you are doing in this exact moment.

Meaning does not always show up as an explanation. It resides in the simple fact that you ended up here instead of somewhere else. What had to happen for you to be here right now?

Detachment becomes a quiet form of strength. It allows us to step away from the immediate urge to assign blame or demand meaning, and instead gives us the space to heal. It reminds us that not every moment is meant to be understood right away, that not knowing can be enough.

Free from the weight of every unanswered question, we can make room for peace, and eventually, understanding. Detachment isn’t about pretending nothing happened; it’s choosing not to let what spilled define the rest of the day. It’s the quiet belief that what remains can still be enough.

Not everything needs an explanation to matter.

