What’s In Your Bag? How Our Everyday Essentials Mirror Our Strengths 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever think about what’s in your bag? Whether it’s your bag for school or work, are you aware of what you put inside of it every day? Do you trust or even pay attention to the things you pack for the day?

Well, I’m very intentional about what I pack in my bag and I tend to carry almost the same things every day.

I always make sure I take my phone with me so I can make a call if needed, or reply instantly to an important message or email. My phone charger is also always with me in case I run out of battery — I want to ensure that I’m still able to use my phone even if I’ve been out of my house longer than I anticipated. Another thing that is always in my purse is a pen to ensure that I can write something down or sign something important. And in case my allergies flare up, I always bring my eye drops.

Wipes also come in handy when I need to clean my hands and wipe down any surfaces. I also carry my chapstick and lip liner in case my lips feel dry or I want to add color to my face. Now, I can do so wherever I am! Since I carry my lip liner everywhere with me, I can reapply it as many times as I want.

Similar to reapplying my lip liner throughout the day, I think we can do the same with the skills and experiences we gain over the years — reapplying them over and over again.

The same way we pack our bags every day, we trust that we have the necessary tools and items to embark on the day ahead. I think we should apply the same attitude to our lives, as if we had all the necessary resources to try new things. It’s that sense of preparedness that arms us to face challenges no matter what life throws our way.

Just like in job interviews — where most employers trust that the people they’re hiring have the necessary skill sets on their resumes to do the job well — we carry all the information and humanity we need to face the challenging days that come to us.

Whether it’s the fear of making new friends in a new city, applying to that job that you don’t think you’re qualified for, or even going to a simple salsa class, we should trust in ourselves to know that we are capable of things that scare us and of things we may not feel ready for but actually are.

I think more people should believe in their kindness, intelligence, confidence, and passion to try new things and to go beyond their protective bubble.

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