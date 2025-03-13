The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Has anyone else noticed a shift in audience response to influencer content?

Recently, it seems like content consumers are becoming increasingly weary of mega-influencers and celebrities’ habits of posting exclusive PR package “unboxings” and luxurious brand trips.

I too have noticed a shift in my own content preferences, recently opting for content that is less about monetization and consumerism, but more geared towards the day-to-day relatable human experience.

So, what’s happening online? Is influencer culture dying?

These are some questions that I’ve been wondering about recently as I’ve watched the social media landscape slowly change. Over the past few years, it has become increasingly apparent that social media audiences are less interested in the so-called glamorous and frivolous lives of wealthy influencers and celebrities.

Not only do a large portion of online audiences seem uninterested, but they also seem frustrated and fed up with the culture of consumerism, monetization, and status that has arguably long been a pillar of the online “influencer” culture.

Some current events in the pop culture and social media sphere are prime examples of this rise in anti-influencer and celebrity sentiment. Just a little while ago, Taylor Swift was booed at the Super Bowl, just for being shown on screen. A whole population of Taylor Swift haters has emerged as Swift has continued growing into a global megastar. And a big part of the reasoning behind the hate seems to be simply because of her fame, status, and constant online presence.

Due to a recent promotional PR initiative gone wrong, Poppi, a popular and healthy alternative to soda, has been under fire. Influencers receiving personal Poppi vending machines received extreme backlash, as did the brand itself for being “insensitive” and “wasteful.” Poppi has been active in dealing with negative responses to the PR initiative, promising to listen to consumer voices and donate machines to hospitals and schools, where angry audiences said the machines should’ve gone in the first place.

Even mega influencers themselves are discussing the change in the social media habitat. Emma Chamberlain discussed the shifting attitudes towards influencers, like herself, in a recent podcast episode on her show “Anything Goes.” The episode was entitled “Everybody Hates Famous People” and Chamberlain tackles this very topic, theorizing the reasons and motivations behind the growing public disdain of influencer culture.

As someone in a unique position, both as a media creator and consumer, Chamberlain speaks to this dichotomy, saying, “The culture around celebrity is really negative. Like, as somebody who’s in this industry, like, what do I do to protect myself? What do I do? How do I handle this? That’s one side, and then the other side is me being like, wait a minute. I’m also a consumer of pop culture and celebrity culture and entertainment and all of these things. And weirdly, I’m also feeling fatigued in a way. I’m also feeling frustrated. I’m also feeling sort of disappointed.”

So did this change in audience’s tastes come out of nowhere? I think it’s actually been something that’s been building for a while.

Part of the issue is how current events across the U.S. have had an impact on general public attitudes, carrying over to media consumption culture. Social media has been booming since its inception when Facebook blew up in 2009. I think it’s come to a point, where like most hyper-popular things, Facebook lost its novelty and people are re-examining the value it adds to their lives and what they really want out of it.

Since the pandemic, global conflict, and intense political division in the U.S., it also seems that American consumers’ values and preferences have changed, both in and out of the media sphere. Audiences are less interested in celebrity brand announcements, or Kim Kardashian’s extravagant birthday party, but more interested in the lifestyle content of everyday people like themselves and the niche micro-influencers that cater to their specific interests.

Now, I don’t think that social media is necessarily dead, or that celebrity/influencer culture is going to become completely irrelevant, but it is evolving into a very different landscape. Brands, marketers, celebrities, and influencers alike are going to have to adapt to the rapidly changing ecosystem of media consumption preferences, prioritizing careful listening and attention to consumer voices.

Brands can no longer rely on partnerships with top-tier celebs and influencers to succeed in marketing and boost sales. It’s time for different brand strategies and careful campaigns that are sensitive to broader world events and attitudes.

How have your media consumption habits been changing? What do you think has influenced any changes in your preferences about influencers, celebrities, or brands?

What do you want to see more of on social media, and what do you want to get out of your experience online?

