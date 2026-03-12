What Is Haute Couture And Why Is It Important?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we are in the midst of the 2026 winter fashion weeks, I am sure many of your feeds have been filled with models walking down a runway or all of your favorite celebrities dressing up to watch the shows. Though this entertains me as much as the next person, I want to discuss the pinnacle of luxury and fashion: Haute couture.

Haute couture is the creation of extremely exclusive, highly crafted, and custom-fitted clothing that is protected by French law. Couture designers are the best of the best, the richest, and most sought-after positions within the fashion industry.

To be considered “Haute couture,” fashion houses must meet certain requirements, such as operating an atelier in Paris, making garments for specific private clients, and creating at least 50 original designs each January and July. Some notable fashion houses that have met all requirements and have been approved by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode include Valentino, Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, and Chanel.

The Haute couture shows are some of the fashion industry’s most anticipated and important collections. Not only do they outline yearly high fashion trends and innovation, but they have had historical prominence since the 1860s, which secures these brands as relevant in the industry and in French culture and identity.

In our current world of political, cultural, and international unrest, the blatant show of opulence and luxury can feel disconcerting. Am I a good person if I spend my time researching luxury fashion brands instead of real-world problems? Should I feel guilty for engaging in such grandeur? I don’t have a concrete answer for those questions, but I will say that Haute couture still serves an important role in the fashion industry overall.

The current industry is defined by fast fashion, bad factory conditions, and trend culture. Haute couture is the exact opposite of this. Garments are made as one or two of a kind, constructed entirely by hand by extremely talented sewers, and are unique pieces of art that push the boundaries. Obviously, the regular person is not buying these garments, but the fact that the traditional and sustainable process has so much cultural relevance shows that society still values artistic creation and individual expression within a world of poor quality and repetition.

This year, the winter Haute Couture Fashion Week was held from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29. My personal standouts were Schiaparelli, Georges Hobeika, and Rahul Mishra. The main themes I noticed throughout the designs were an emphasis on dramatic and large silhouettes as well as bird-like designs and structures.

Luxury fashion is one of my hyperfixations, and I am aware others may not share the same interest.

But understanding the process and ideas behind haute couture helps US humanize, appreciate, and reflect on the fashion industry.

