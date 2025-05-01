The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re on the hunt for something to watch—whether during your downtime, while doing homework, or to unwind with a friend—you’ve come to the right place. I’m sharing my current favorite YouTuber, TV show, and movie that have been getting me through the semester. Trust me, these picks are worth adding to your watchlist!

MOVie – The Life list The Life List, recently released on Netflix, stars Sofia Carson as Alex. After her mother passes away, Alex learns she must complete her mom’s childhood bucket list before receiving her inheritance. The list includes challenges like performing stand-up comedy, learning Clair de Lune on the piano, and reading Moby Dick. The film offers heartfelt lessons about taking chances and rediscovering yourself—something all college students can relate to. It reminded me that it’s okay to feel a little lost sometimes, and that life is about showing up for yourself, even when you’re unsure. Yes, it’s filled with clichés—but honestly, they hit. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by college life, The Life List is a gentle reminder that success can—and should—be defined on your own terms. Photo by James Yarema from Unsplash TV Show – New girl If you haven’t binge-watched New Girl yet, you need to drop everything and start immediately! This sitcom follows Jessica Day as she moves into a loft with three random guys after a rough breakup. The relationship that develops between the four is such a heartwarming and hilarious dynamic that you’ll wish you could be a part of it. Schmidt has the greatest one-liners ever, Winston is the most absurd prankster, and Nick is just Nick. Jess’ quirky personality seems so different from theirs, but she meshes perfectly and is just what they all needed. It’s the perfect comfort show when you just need a good laugh, plus, the twenty-minute episodes make it incredibly easy to binge. So go stream now on Hulu, Disney+, or Peacock! YOUTUBER – Avia Colette Avia Colette is a 19-year-old influencer based in LA. She grew up on the Shaytards family YouTube channel (which I loved growing up!). Now, she’s making content on her terms, with vlogs that follow her attending brand events, hanging out with friends (like Jules LeBlanc), and exploring LA solo. What sets her apart is her authenticity. Despite growing up online, she’s incredibly down-to-earth. Her energy is warm and inviting, like chatting with a friend over FaceTime. She talks about everything from friendships to future goals and personal growth, making her content super relatable. If you’re into matcha, acting, and aesthetic vlogs with a genuine vibe, Avia’s channel is for you. Fair warning: one video and you’ll be inspired to grab a matcha and crack open your journal. Photo by NordWood Themes from Unsplash

Between classes, internship apps, and keeping up with a social life, finding time to decompress is key to staying sane.

Give them a watch!

