Ways To Fill Your Cup When You’re Feeling Down

With the warm weather departing and the chilly breeze settling in for the next few months, it’s easy to feel a little down. The anticipation of the bleak winter in Boston can feel a bit daunting, but trust me, there are ways to fill your cup to keep things feeling light and happy this season.

Maybe you’re not even feeling the seasonal depression, but you’re more so just in a funk, which is also totally fair. Either way, here are the things I do to bring my spirits up when I’m in need of some serotonin!

. Buy yourself a fun treat I’ve always been a strong lobbyer for treating oneself “just because.” Whether this is getting a fun iced latte before class, or splurging on a new makeup product you’ve been eyeing, it’s important to do things for ourselves that give us something to look forward to. Personally, I love waking up in the morning and getting myself an iced vanilla latte with almond milk. It’s a perfect sweet treat that motivates me to get my work done and get moving. Maybe a pastry is more your style! In that case, find a local café and get a muffin of your choice. Personally, I’m partial to blueberry! . Go for a walk You’ve heard it before, and you’ll hear it again. Getting out of your room is completely necessary in order to get out of a funk. Now, I’m not saying you’ll feel immediately better, but trust me, you’ll be grateful for getting your body outside and moving a bit. Take a stroll around campus and listen to a new album, or grab a friend and walk on the Esplanade! Even if it’s chilly, get the body moving; it’ll feel good and allow you to clear your head. Photo by Karel Rakovsky from Picjumbo . Have a self-care night Put on your PJs, turn on your TV, make a yummy dessert bowl (inspired by @brettsbites on TikTok) or some ice cream, and treat yourself to a night in! Call a friend to join you. Wear face masks, paint your nails, or do a puzzle — anything that recharges your batteries and makes you feel calm. Put down that essay that’s been stressing you out, or your work phone that just won’t stop buzzing. Take some time for yourself to revive and rejuvenate. . Go do something you love This one might sound broad, but it really works. Whatever it is you love to do, go do it. For me, this might involve going to Barnes & Noble and purchasing a new book. But for others, it might involve going to an art museum and wandering through the different galleries or people-watching in the Boston Common. Do something that makes you feel like you, even if it’s a little less conventional. If it fills your cup, it’s worth the time. In all seasons of life, it’s important to slow down and look after yourself. Photo by KoolShooters from Pexels

Whatever that might look like for you, I hope you find a way to fill your cup this week!

