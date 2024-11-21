During the school year, it’s so easy to get wrapped up in the stress of keeping up with homework, your social life, and more, allowing self-care to get lost in the mix. The winter holiday breaks are a time to bring your personal needs to the forefront, and you can do that in a couple of ways.
One of the most overlooked items of self-care is one I find most important: unplugging. Here are a couple of reasons why I believe unplugging during the holidays is one of the best things you can do for yourself.
- More Time To Focus on Family
-
I love every second I get to spend around my family. However, with my phone and social media around, it’s easy to get distracted and forget how important it is to be present with them. Leaving your phone in your room or away from you while with them allows you to fully enjoy their presence, and won’t leave you feeling like you barely saw them after they’re gone.
- Mental Health
-
Social media during the holidays can be hard. Lots of people are doing exciting things, like going on vacation. Getting off social media allows you to acknowledge and be grateful for the holiday that you’re having. Comparison is the thief of joy, so appreciating what you have in front of you instead of comparing your holiday experiences to others will make it much sweeter.
- Productivity
-
All of the free time during the holiday season means there are new things to learn, projects to work on, hobbies to catch up on, and more. So much time is wasted on the internet, doom scrolling on Instagram, X, and TikTok. Instead, you could use that time to read, learn a new skill, exercise, and more! Being active and productive will also help improve your mental health.
Overall, our phones, the internet, and the ability to communicate with each other are important. But it’s also important to make time for yourself and shift your focus to other things. The holidays are the perfect time to try unplugging yourself, even if it’s just for a few hours.
Taking time for yourself makes all the difference, and everyone deserves to be happy and fulfilled during the holiday season!
