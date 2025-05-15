The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Joe Keery is best known for his performance in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, but you may not have known that he moonlights as a musician under the stage name “Djo.” He crafts psychedelic, synth-heavy indie rock that’s just as compelling as his on-screen work.

His newest album, The Crux, blends hazy vocals, retro production, and introspective lyrics to explore identity, ego, and the chaos of modern life. He declares this album is “a hotel housing guests who are all, in one way or another, at crossroads in their lives.” This is his most experimental album yet, and I am here to unpack the meaning behind each track!

“Lonesome Is A State of Mind” Right from the beginning, this album does not disappoint! Keery sings about feeling stuck in a repetitive and unfulfilling lifestyle. The song frames solitude as not merely a circumstance but a mindset, exploring the transformative power of acceptance. “Basic Being Basic” This song satirizes individuals who, in their efforts to appear unique or nonconformist, end up embodying the very trends they aim to reject. It critiques the superficiality of those who change their images for the sake of external perception. “Link” “Link” combines upbeat pop sounds to delve into themes of self-discovery and the challenges of transitioning into adulthood. The lyrics portray a high-achieving graduate grappling with feelings of emptiness and questioning the authenticity of his success. “Potion” With mystical lyrics depicting the yearning for a deep, transformative love and companionship, this has to be my personal favorite on the whole album! The track uses whimsical metaphors—like witches and magic potions—to explore the desire for a connection that feels both enchanting and genuine. Photo by Artem Maltsev from Unsplash “Delete Ya” This song takes the listener through the emotional aftermath of a breakup, capturing the struggle of trying to erase someone from memory while being haunted by lingering feelings. The lyrics reflect a sense of nostalgia and regret, as the narrator revisits places tied to the past relationship, such as an old apartment, and grapples with the desire to move on versus the difficulty of letting go. “Egg” Full of expertly utilized egg metaphors, this song symbolizes breaking free from one’s shell, shedding layers of fear, complacency, and constructed identities to embrace a more authentic self.​ “Fly” Halfway through, how are we feeling? This track fits into the theme of The Crux perfectly, which portrays various characters at pivotal moments in their lives. In this context, “Fly” symbolizes the bravery to depart from stagnant situations and the bittersweet nature of personal growth. “Charlie’s Garden” This is another one of my favorites! The Beatles-esque sound makes it a beautiful tribute to his close friend and Stranger Things co-star, Charlie Heaton. The song encapsulates their shared experiences during the filming of the series in Atlanta, where Keery and Heaton lived in neighboring houses with adjoining backyards. Keery often observed Heaton tending to his garden, which inspired the song’s title and themes. Alex Frank / Spoon “Gap Tooth Smile” “Gap Tooth Smile” is a heartfelt ode to a uniquely captivating woman, celebrating her distinctive charm. He suggests that her imperfections, such as her smile, are what make her truly special. “Golden Line” Interpretations of this song vary amongst fans, but many believe that this song is a tribute to Keery’s parents, emphasizing the inspiration and support he receives from them. Others view it as a broader celebration of love in its many forms, be it familial, platonic, or romantic. “Back on You” This song serves as a heartfelt tribute to the enduring support of Keery’s family and close friends, particularly highlighting a bond with his sisters. The lyrics express gratitude for these relationships, portraying them as lifelines during challenging times. “Crux” As the title track of the album, “Crux” emphasizes the importance of vulnerability, making it the perfect closer for the album.

Happy listening!

