TWICE Taught Me To Stop Waiting. So Should You 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not to be that person who says “I liked TWICE before they got popular”… but I did. It was the group I got attached to after One Direction, which means they had big shoes to fill, and girl did they strut in them.

My best friend in elementary school introduced me to the K-pop girl group TWICE in 2017, and I was stanning them for years after that. I listened to them religiously, bought their albums, and knew all the choreography. I had to tone it down a bit since K-pop was still foreign in the U.S. back then; luckily, BTS has normalized the genre. Like most things over time, my obsession with them faded, and I stopped keeping up with the latest updates, songs, and merch drops.

Of course, I had always held a place for that era in my heart. I made a promise to myself that if I were to see them live, I would be in the pit or close to the front. I would get the best seats possible since this was an experience I wanted to maximize. Also, ideally, I would get to experience it with my friend who introduced me to TWICE. Unfortunately, when the tickets dropped, I was taking a midterm. Boo.

Almost half a year later, TWICE is still coming to Boston. And almost half a year later, I was still bitter because I didn’t have tickets.

With BLACKPINK basically going solo, NewJeans losing, KATSEYE falling apart, and the final straw: Mark leaving NCT, I felt like now was the only chance I would have to see TWICE. Not to accidentally manifest it (or else I’d hate myself), but if I do want to maximize my experiences, I actually need to have experiences.

Waiting for perfect moments led me to missing out on a lot more. I was reminded of the stickers I’ve never used because they were too cute to paste on just any plain paper, the perfume I refused to wear because it smelled too good to wear on any given day, and the fitted top that I rarely put on because I didn’t want to stretch it out.

I admit, there were times when I used up something I later needed for a much more apt situation and thought, Damn it! That would’ve been perfect for this!, but that only happens every now and then. At least it served a purpose.

So, I bought last-minute nosebleed tickets. It was the best last-minute decision I have made in a long time.

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