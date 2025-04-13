The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has sprung, which means it’s officially time to put away your dark clothing! Say goodbye to your black and gray baggy sweats and hello to pastels. This spring, get ready for daffodil yellows, blush pinks, and Tiffany blues.

Daffodil Yellow Yellow is back and better than ever! Picture a light yellow cardigan buttoned at the top with a white cami underneath and low-waisted blue jeans. This spring look can be enhanced with a chunky belt, a pair of yellow sambas, or a matching yellow headband. It’s perfect for a spring day with a slight breeze or when you want something adjustable—simply remove the cardigan if you’re in the bright sun! An additional clothing item that’s popular right now are plaid boxer shorts. Light yellow boxers, a baby tee, and chunky sneakers are an outfit that’s the perfect mix of comfy and fashionable. Summersalt Blush Pink When you’re in a girlier mood, blush pink should be the first color you reach for! The same color as a tulip or light rose, blush pink is perfect for springtime. You can dress it up with a long, flowy sundress and elevated sandals. Or on the more casual side, opt for linen blush pink pants and a loose white top to create the perfect beach day look. Blush pink can even be professional! A pink button-up, white slacks, and a fun claw clip can brighten up any office. Photo by Debby Hudson from Unsplash Tiffany Blue While most blues are perfect for spring, Tiffany’s famous teal takes the cake this spring! Teal and silk go amazingly together, so for a breezy look, pair a teal silk maxi skirt with a darker top, such as black or navy blue. In addition to clothing, teal jewelry is also on the rise. Teal stones, from sapphire to tourmaline, pair well with any jewelry tone, whether you’re a silver or gold girl. Don’t limit yourself to just one type of blue this spring, go out of your way to try something new! Maude Frédérique Lavoie via Unsplash

At the end of the day, whether these colors speak to you or not, spring is the time for colors!

We will always have neutrals to fall back on if nothing else, but where’s the fun in that?

