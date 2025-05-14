The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer trips are some of the best times to make memories and unwind from the chaos of school and work. So, here are four things you may not think to bring but should always keep in your bag during any summer vacation!

A fast but compact portable charger Your phone is your lifeline when traveling: check-in confirmation, tickets, maps, Uber, and emergency phone calls. At the same time, the journey to your destination can be long and uneventful, so downloaded movies or TV shows are a must. That’s why you should always carry a little portable charger in case of an emergency. Make sure it has USB-C and a lightning cord to cover the majority of phone chargers. Nothing is worse than having to make an emergency pit stop for a charger in the middle of exploring, so avoid the hassle and prepare in advance! Unsplash – Steve Johnson Travel Candy Travel candy is a must to keep in your bag at all times because it can truly change your mood in a minute. Whether your eating schedule gets wonky when crossing time zones or you’re on a road trip and can’t make another stop, candy saves the day! Travel days mean rules are allowed to be broken, so candy for breakfast is completely acceptable. It gives you a little sugar rush to pump up the energy and gets you excited for the trip ahead while also delaying any major hunger. Bonus points if you fall in love with a local candy! Photo by Carl Raw from Unsplash Aquaphor While every girl should always keep 10 lip balms in her bag, Aquaphor is the holy grail! Vacation can get a little messy, so Aquaphor is right there for any cut or dryness from the plane. Keep the Aquaphor in your front pocket instead of waiting to open the first aid kit. It’s a fantastic lip balm, and it seems like it can cure everything. Also, the variety of sizes ensures it won’t take up too much room in your bag, so there is still plenty of room for your Summer Fridays and Ole Henriksen lip balms, too. Burst/Pexels A Plastic Laundry Bag My dad placed a plastic laundry bag in every single suitcase my family owns, and now I completely understand the intent. No one wants to stick wet clothes in the middle of the suitcase where everything smells like mildew by the time you reach your destination. Plastic laundry bags are the solution! You can take advantage of that last beach day or swim in the pool while protecting your other belongings from becoming damp. This bag doesn’t only apply to tropical destinations because weather can be unpredictable anywhere. A plastic laundry bag can also save your suitcase from the wet, stinky socks you wore yesterday. Although a plastic laundry bag may not be at the top of your list, make sure to include it because they take up no space and may save you more time than you think. Neula Ha/ Her Campus Media

Pack these essentials, and you’ll have the best summer trips!

