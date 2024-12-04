The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As 2024 takes its final bow, let’s rewind the tape on a year that was nothing short of a main character moment. This year brought us fashion so bold it could stop traffic, tech that felt straight out of sci-fi, and pop culture chaos that kept us laughing, crying, and binge-watching. Buckle up, because we’re taking a fabulous, meme-filled trip down memory lane!

Fashion: Serving Looks, Not Apologies

Minimalism? Never heard of her. In 2024, fashion went full drama queen. We’re talking neon feathers, holographic fabrics, and sequins so sparkly they basically came with a “Do Not Disturb” sign. Statement pieces became the norm—because why wear a boring hat when you could rock one that looks like a chandelier? But wait, there’s more! Sustainability became the coolest trend of all. Mushroom leather handbags? Plant-dyed couture? Even Zendaya rocked algae-based boots, and if it’s Zendaya-approved, it’s gospel. 2024 taught us that looking fabulous and saving the planet is the ultimate power move. Photo by Austin Distel from Unsplash

Technology: Rise of the Machines

This year, AI said, “Step aside, humans—I’ve got this.” From crafting chart-topping hits to designing outfits you’d sell your soul for; AI became the overachiever we all secretly envy. And let’s not forget the moment AI Drake dropped a track so good that people were like, “Should we just let robots run the Grammys now?” Then came the gadgets. Apple’s Vision Pro had us seeing the world through AR-tinted glasses, while smart rings became the new “it” accessory (because checking your texts on a watch is so 2023). And let’s give a round of applause to green tech, making solar powered everything the real MVP of the year. Lionsgate

Pop culture: Nostalgia’s Comeback tour

If 2024 had a motto, it’d be: “What’s old is new again.” From Twilight: The Series reigniting Team Edward vs. Team Jacob debates (yes, we’re still choosing) to Britney Spears’ early-2000s hits topping charts again thanks to TikTok, nostalgia was the vibe. Speaking of TikTok, the app continued to be the birthplace of chaos. Who could forget “Corecore,” the oddly existential trend that made us question everything? Or the viral video of a raccoon stealing pizza that somehow united the internet for a glorious 48 hours? Pop culture moments in 2024 weren’t just entertaining—they were downright iconic. Original photo by Angelina Sanchez-Russo

Food and lifestyle: Taste the Chaos

Food in 2024 was as wild as our group chats. Fusion dishes like sushi burritos and matcha biryani left us confused but curious. And let’s talk about deconstructed desserts—why eat a slice of cake when you can eat cake crumbs scattered artistically on a plate? Is it genius or just a scam? You decide. On the lifestyle front, slow living became the “it” trend. People traded hustle culture for hobbies like pottery, journaling, and—wait for it—sun-gazing. Yes, staring at the sun (safely!) became a thing. Add in cozy mornings with lavender lattes, and 2024 had us all living our cottagecore fantasy. Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels

Social change: The real Glow-up