Top 5 Affordable Date Nights In The Boston Area

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Have you ever been with your special someone and wondered what to do in Boston that won’t cost an arm and a leg? If your answer is yes, then this list of Boston date night activities is for you!

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Located in the heart of Boston, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum has an indoor garden that is absolutely breathtaking! Home to over three floors of galleries, exploring this museum will be a full day for you and your partner. Believe it or not, this museum is actually an old estate that was previously owned by Isabella Stewart Gardner and her husband Jack Gardner. All of the art on display was collected during their world travels together in the 19th and 20th centuries. Another fun fact is that you can see empty frames of paintings that have been mysteriously stolen from the museum! / Unsplash

Watch a Movie at Coolidge Corner Theatre

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a classic throwback or a modern debut at this destination! Located in Brookline (near the heart of Boston), the Coolidge Corner Theatre has a vintage vibe and student tickets for just $14 a piece. If you and your significant other are fans of shopping, Coolidge Corner is also home to dozens of unique shops like the Brookline Booksmith (a bookstore) and the Buffalo Exchange (a thrift store). Be sure to get some popcorn to split before your movie too! Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Play Board Games at Knight Moves

Another Brookline favorite, Knight Moves is a unique board game cafe. As soon as you walk in, your eyes will be drawn to stacks upon stacks of board games. From Monopoly to Chess, Knight Moves offers hours of endless entertainment with a one-time entrance fee of $20. Personally, I’ve had only stellar experiences at Knight Moves. If you’re overwhelmed with all of the choices, the staff are always happy to recommend games too! Pro tip: The entrance fee covers games for the entire day, meaning you can come and go as you please! Photo by Folu Eludire from Unsplash

Picnic on the Charles River Esplanade

Roll out a picnic blanket with your partner, pack some snacks, and enjoy the sights of the Charles River Esplanade! The best time to see the Esplanade is right before sunset as the views are unmatched. Once the sun goes down, you and your partner can stargaze and see an illuminated Boston. If you’re looking for a more relaxed vibe, this is definitely the place for you! Just don’t forget to check the weather first! Photo by Evangelina Silina from Unsplash

Get a Cannoli in the North End