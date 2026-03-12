The Year of the Horse: Growth, Wellness, and “Becoming Chinese”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello, or rather, “Nǐ hǎo.”

If you haven’t noticed, we’ve all “become” Chinese, or so the internet claims. From sipping hot water with medicinal herbs to jumping every morning to activate the lymphatic system, traditional Chinese practices, once considered tacky, have now been adopted as modern wellness habits. Ironically, all of these traditional routines have long existed within the culture.

So, what is this new trend, and why is it more relevant now than ever? Spoiler: It has nothing to do with your actual ethnicity or nationality.

As we step into the 2026 Chinese New Year, part of the broader Lunar New Year celebrations observed across Asia, many are entering the Year of the Fire Horse. The Year of the Horse marks a rare, fast-moving cycle in ancient Chinese cosmology known for its boldness, momentum, and independent energy.

While we often think of the new year as an excuse for a hard reset, the Chinese New Year encourages a mindful one. Rooted in ritual, rhythm, and intention, these practices invite you to begin the new year thoughtfully — all while creating space to care for yourself and the people who celebrate it most.

Here are some Chinese-inspired practices you can adopt for a kinder, healthier year!

Red Looks Good on You The color red is culturally associated with good luck, energy, and positive transformation, and is meant to ward off negative energy. Obviously, you don’t need to wear an entirely red outfit from head to toe. Instead, you can incorporate the color through your accessories, shoes, or purses. Clean Your Space (Before or After the New Year!) Cleaning before the New Year symbolizes the clearing of bad luck or misfortune from the previous year. However, on the day itself, do not clean (good news for those who are putting off their chores for another day), as it is believed to sweep away any incoming good fortunes. After a few days, you may resume cleaning after your luck for the year has been secured. Save the Blowout for Another Day I know. You’ve just come back from the gym, and are itching for an everything shower. Similar to cleaning your space, washing your hair on the first day of the New Year is believed to wash away all prosperity for the year ahead. This is because the word for hair in Mandarin (髮, fa) is similar to the word for becoming wealthy (發財, fa cai). Don’t worry, there’s nothing a little dry shampoo can’t save. Photo by element5digital from Unsplash No Negativity Allowed (Not Even Self-Deprecating Jokes!) Setting the tone for the year matters. Speaking negatively (using words like “sick,” “poor,” or “broken”) is believed to invite bad energy. Cultural beliefs aside, this is also a reminder to be mindful of how you speak about yourself. You’re spending the year with you, after all. So you might as well be your biggest cheerleader! Money, Money, Money Known as hóngbāo in Mandarin, red envelopes are filled with money, often given by elders or married couples to younger individuals. They signify happiness, wealth, prosperity (we really love prosperity), and the sharing of blessings and good fortune. Hóngbāos are a perfectly valid excuse to ask for a slightly bigger allowance this Chinese New Year! Dinner with Your Loved Ones The most crucial practice, especially for a fellow foodie, is the reunion dinner shared with friends, family, or both. This annual gathering symbolizes unity, harmony, and the welcoming of good fortune for the year ahead. By now, you’ve probably noticed how central symbolism is within the culture, and food is no exception. Dishes such as fish, dumplings, and noodles represent wealth and longevity, respectively. Beyond symbolism, the message is simple and universal: eat well, nourish your body, and take care of your health as you enter the new year. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Soooo, Chinese New Year isn’t about becoming something you’re not; it’s about moving forward with intention. Let these practices be an invitation not only to nurture your own well-being for the year ahead, but also to listen, learn, and show up thoughtfully for the people and cultures that hold this season close.

Happy New Year! 新年快樂! (Xīn nián kuài lè)

