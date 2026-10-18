The Week Isn’t Just A Countdown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“How many more days until Friday?” “Can we get to the weekend already?” These are some of the things people say throughout the week. Most only think about the weekend because they want to get away from classes and the responsibilities the week brings.

This cycle repeats constantly throughout our lives. Friday finally arrives after a long week, and you get to have fun or relax for the night. Saturday comes around, and you try to do fun activities or spend the day in bed. Then, Sunday arrives, and you start prepping for the week and the “Sunday scaries” hit you. Monday comes around, and the second you wake up, you want to transport yourself back to the weekend.

This can’t be healthy for our mental health or overall well-being. If you think about it, you’re only living for two days out of seven in a week, eight days out of 30 in a month, and only 104 days out of 365 in a year. So much of life is just waiting for something else.

Let’s live every day and get excited for the week ahead! Let’s live all 365 days of the year.

I believe one of the biggest ways to have a good week is to create a morning routine that excites you. A good morning routine makes you eager to get up and helps you start your day on the right foot. Wake up just a tad earlier than usual and take your time getting ready. Put on a little mascara or do something different with your hair.

Planning your outfit the night before makes the morning go more smoothly because you don’t have to make any decisions, and you will actually like what you’re wearing. Getting ready gives you a “fake it until you make it” mindset. Even if all you want to do is get back into bed, you can’t because you’re already ready for the day.

Make. Your. Bed. I know it’s difficult, and it feels like one more thing to do in the morning, but it truly helps. That’s the first task you complete for the day, and it makes your bed less tempting to crawl back into.

Have a drink or meal that you look forward to before class. Yes, that can mean going to Starbucks or Dunkin, but it can also mean using your dining swipes while watching a YouTube video, your favorite show, listening to a podcast, or playing some music. These little things can help you feel productive while giving you something to look forward to on weekday mornings.

Being a student at BU can be hard. With midterm season underway, it can feel overwhelming, which makes the weekend more appealing. This is when romanticizing your life comes in. Be performative and go to the Boston Public Library to study. Seeing everyone lock in and get their work done can motivate you to do the same, rather than just doing it in your dorm. Plus, it gives you another place to work besides Mugar.

Make plans for yourself before the day starts so you have a clear schedule and can get excited about studying. Go to a cafe, CDS, the Howard Thurman Center, or anywhere you feel comfortable and productive. Go into the city and explore the many cafes that Boston has to offer.

This doesn’t have to happen every day, but finding ways to make studying fun gives you something to look forward to. Also, curating a playlist specifically for studying is key. You won’t have to worry about what songs to play in the background, and it can make you even more motivated without distracting you.

Make plans during the week. Coordinate with friends during the middle of the week to go out and explore parts of Boston. This could mean walking around the Public Garden, strolling down Newbury to window-shop, watching a movie at the AMC theatre, or checking out a new thrift store. You can wear cute outfits or go out in sweats. It’s all up to you and what you make of it!

If going out feels like too much work, spend some time in your dorm with your friends. Invite them over to play card games one night, put on some music, and just talk. It doesn’t have to be anything serious, as long as you all are having fun and it gives you something to do besides napping and studying.

Stay active, even when it’s hard. When will there be another time in your life that you won’t have to pay for the gym? Yes, being around all those gym bros can be intimidating, and it can feel like everyone is watching you as you try a new workout. But everyone has their own problems to worry about. I hate to break it to you, but most people are focused on themselves, not you.

Before you even go, make a plan. What groups are you working with? Which exercises will you do? Personally, I search for workouts on TikTok and try one out. Wear an outfit you feel comfortable in and start for 30 minutes. By not putting too much pressure on yourself, you can make working out feel more manageable and enjoyable. It can become another activity to look forward to throughout the week.

Romanticize your week, make plans, have fun, and please don’t wait for the weekend.

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