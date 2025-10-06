The Silver Lining of Hollywood’s Nepotism

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It can’t be denied; nepotism in Hollywood is real.

In recent years, the topic has gained heightened media attention, with the phrase “nepo baby” coined to describe those who had a leg up thanks to their famous parents. Despite the novelty of the term, nepotism is hardly new. It has always been a pillar of Hollywood.

Some of the industry’s most iconic stars, including Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, and Michael Douglas, were born into households where their parents had already paved the way. It’s easy to view nepotism as fueling Hollywood’s harmful exclusivity, what The Atlantic’s Nick Schager memorably summarized as a “rich white boys’ club.” Yet, when it helps counteract gender disparities, nepotism can paradoxically serve as a driving force toward a more inclusive Hollywood.

With the rise of social media and endless online discourse, “nepo babies” are under more scrutiny than ever. Lily-Rose Depp, who starred in the 2024 hit Nosferatu, compared nepotism in Hollywood to generational careers in medicine. She claims, “If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’” She went on to point out the sexism behind the phrase, noting that “it’s not a coincidence” that women disproportionately bear the brunt of the criticism.

Depp isn’t wrong; women in Hollywood are more vulnerable to the barrage of nepotism discourse. Layer this on top of existing inequities, such as persistent pay gaps between male and female actors, and women are placed at an even greater disadvantage. Rather than opening doors for women, nepotism often becomes yet another obstacle to inclusivity.

The imbalance is especially notable in directing. A USC Annenberg study found that only 11–16% of top-grossing films are directed by women, according to Variety. This isn’t because men possess some innate directorial gift, but because systemic sexism creates barriers and discouragement for women aspiring to the role. Studies further show that female directors are often given smaller budgets, rooted in a lack of confidence in their ability to deliver.

And for those women who are connected to Hollywood legacies, the scrutiny intensifies. Take Sofia Coppola, for example. One of my all-time favorite directors, who has given us The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and, more recently, Priscilla, is also the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary filmmaker of The Godfather trilogy. As Nick Schager notes, Sofia has long been “held up as the personification of Hollywood nepotism,” with accusations of unworthiness shadowing her early career. Vice went so far as to describe her trajectory as “a clear-cut case of nepotism gone wild, on steroids, and then additionally on crack.”

Despite the weight of her family legacy, Coppola has established herself as one of the most distinctive directors of her generation. She exemplifies what happens when a woman directs under the relentless double lens of sexism and nepotism. Similarly, Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz, recently made her directorial debut with Blink Twice, further proving that women, “nepo babies” or not, are reshaping the cinematic landscape.

The first step is to reframe how these women are portrayed. Rather than dismissing them with the reductive label of “nepo baby,” they should be recognized first and foremost as directors.

Only then might more women feel empowered to step forward, and, perhaps, change Hollywood for the better.

