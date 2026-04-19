The Power of Feeling Together

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While at a Conan Gray concert at TD Garden, I noticed something surprising about my emotions. The songs that made me the most emotional were actually the ones I didn’t know before. Instead of singing alone, I found myself sitting back and fully taking in the ambiance: the music, the lights, and the massive crowd surrounding me. As thousands of people swayed and sang along, I felt tears welling up in my eyes.

It wasn’t sadness that made me cry; it was the overwhelming feeling of being a part of something bigger than myself.

Moments like this aren’t out of the ordinary for me. I’ve always considered myself very emotional, crying at almost every concert, graduation ceremony, or even big sports games. Sometimes the situations weren’t sad at all, yet I still felt a wave of emotion I couldn’t quite put my finger on.

Recently, however, I learned that this feeling isn’t just personal “oversensitivity.” In fact, it is a well-known psychological and sociological phenomenon called collective effervescence. The term was coined by sociologist Émile Durkheim to describe the intense feeling of energy, unity, and harmony that people experience when they gather together for a shared purpose.

When individuals come together in large groups — whether for music, sports, celebrations, or rituals — they often feel a surge of emotion that spreads throughout the crowd. In these moments, people stop feeling like isolated individuals and instead feel connected to everyone around them.

Collective effervescence can appear in many different situations. You might feel it at a packed stadium during a championship game, when the entire crowd erupts in cheers at the same time. It can happen at a concert when thousands of voices sing the same lyrics in perfect unison. It can even occur in quieter moments, such as watching a sunset on a crowded beach where everyone pauses to admire the same beautiful view. Despite how different these experiences seem, they all share the same underlying feeling of togetherness and shared emotion.

In many ways, collective effervescence serves as a comforting reminder that humans are deeply social creatures. We naturally seek connection, and we thrive when we share experiences with others. Seeing so many people gathered in one place, laughing, cheering, singing, or simply appreciating a moment together can feel incredibly powerful. Especially during difficult or uncertain times, these shared experiences remind us that we are not alone.

Ultimately, moments of collective effervescence help ground us and give us a sense of belonging. They reinforce the idea that humans are meant to feel things together, not in isolation. Experiences like concerts, sporting events, or even simple shared moments in nature show us how meaningful human connection can be.

All of this serves as a reminder to step outside, experience the world, and allow yourself to share moments of joy and emotion with others, even if they are complete strangers.

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