How To Spend A Spring Day In Boston

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

The city of Boston is gorgeous during all four seasons, but it is especially beautiful during the spring. The snow melts, the flowers blossom, and the city returns to life! So, here is how I’d spend a perfect spring day in Boston:

start your day downtown at a cafe Try Tatte, Pavement, Blank Street, or Blue Bottle if you’re looking for a quick cup of coffee! These tasty shops also have pastries, bagels, or breakfast sandwiches, all of which you could eat before taking a stroll through the Boston Public Gardens. take a walk through the public gardens The Public Gardens are stunning; full of willow trees, walking paths, performers, and people picnicking around a pretty pond. It is the ideal spot for a morning walk with your coffee! a trip to the iconic Newbury Street and Beacon Hill If you need to get some shopping done, Newbury Street is the place to go. From plenty of little boutiques to lots of basic stores, and even pop-up shops, Newbury has it all. Some personal favorites include the Opal & Oak Boutique, Lit Boutique, the Princess Polly Pop-Up, and the Aritzia in the Prudential, right off of Newbury Street. Don’t forget to take a second and pop into the Boston Public Library right off of Newbury Street for a shopping break. You could visit to see the buildings beautiful architecture, or specifically check out Bates Hall, the iconic green-lamp room. To continue the shopping, head a few blocks over to Beacon Hill. Cobblestone streets, more boutiques, and brick buildings create a pretty neighborhood to photograph, shop, and explore. Photo by freestocks from Unsplash Grab a quick bite to eat After shopping and walking, it’s time for lunch. Back Bay is full of delicious restaurants, from the iconic Newbury Street restaurant Stephanie’s, to other gems such as Cafe Sauvage, Sonsie, Eva, and more. You can’t go wrong with most restaurants on and around Newbury for a good lunch, whatever you are feeling! explore Boston’s art and history Next on the itinerary is checking out one of the many museums in Boston. From historical landmark museums like the Boston Tea Party Museum to beautiful art displays like the ones at the Museum of Fine Arts, and combinations of art and history, like the Isabella Gardner Museum. Take your pick of museums and explore! Riccardo Bresciani/Pexels Red Sox game and dinner A late afternoon Red Sox game is a must in the spring. Head over to the iconic Fenway Park, grab a hot dog, a soda, some popcorn, and a seat, and watch the Red Sox play! Fenway Park was founded in 1912 and is the oldest stadium in Major League Baseball, so be sure to read up about the history of the stadium and the team before heading over. If you’re still hungry after the game, grab some dinner at Fenway! Luckily, Fenway Park is surrounded by plenty of restaurants. If you are feeling indecisive, Time Out Market is the place to go. It’s always packed both before and after a Red Sox Game because of its proximity to the stadium, and because its options for food are endless. It’s essentially an elevated food hall, with sushi tacos, fried chicken, donuts, drinks, and so much more.

Hopefully by the end of that day, you are sufficiently exhausted from walking all over, exploring shops and restaurants, and learning about the history of the city. There are so many other neighborhoods to visit, restaurants to try, and stores to check out, but this is what I would consider a perfect spring day in Boston. Try it out!

spend a perfect spring day in Boston!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!