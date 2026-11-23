This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few days ago, my friend and I were debating what makes a musician truly good. Is it catchy tunes? Is it their years of practice? Is it the talent that some are just born with? While all of these may be convincing theories, I believe what makes an artist truly special is their ability to make their listeners feel something.

Sometimes, music unlocks emotions within me that transcend the ones I face every day or ones I cannot truly put into words. In many ways, music speaks less to my mind and more to my soul — that’s how I know I’ve found a truly special musician.

Sufjan Stevens is an example of such an artist for me. He has gone through a series of struggles throughout his life, and yet he finds a way to persevere through the creation of music. His music explores grief, loss, religion, love, and, overall, the complexities of being human. Through his music, he helps me understand what it means to be human, an understanding that can’t exactly be put into words.

Part of what makes Stevens’ music so unique is his past struggles and his incorporation of them into his music.

Stevens was born in 1975 in Detroit, Michigan. His father, Rasjid Stevens, was a significant influence on Stevens’ life and was his main caregiver growing up. However, their relationship was seemingly strained. They were very formal with each other, calling each other by their first names and often acting very standoffish with each other. Stevens has frequently stated that this made the household atmosphere feel reserved growing up.

Stevens’ mother, Carrie, was frequently absent for much of his childhood. She suffered from many mental health challenges such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, and alcohol and drug use. She left the family when Stevens was very young and was frequently absent or only allowed limited contact. As a result, Stevens felt a complicated emotional attachment and abandonment issues towards her.

When he was younger, he and his siblings began visiting his mother every summer, which ended up becoming his most significant memories with her.

His mother died of stomach cancer in 2012, the morning of his concert in San Francisco, leaving Stevens with a complicated sense of grief and anger, as well as unresolved emotion. Stevens ended up spiraling into a depressive state, where he frequently used drugs to feel closer to her. In his mind, this gave him a better understanding of and a feeling of connection toward his mother.

He channeled his emotions into his 2015 album Carrie and Lowell, which explored childhood trauma, grief’s place in his complicated relationship with his mother, and mourning the relationship they could’ve had. As a result, listeners immediately felt a sense of connection and resonance with Stevens. Many listeners felt like Stevens was putting into words what they struggled to articulate: grieving isn’t always about missing someone you had, but can be about mourning something you never got to experience.

Additionally, Stevens’ music features many songs about love, belonging, and loss. In 2023, Stevens’ long-time partner, Evans Richardson, passed away. A few months later, in Oct. 2023, Stevens announced this death by dedicating his album “Javelin” to his partner. This was extraordinary in that his announcement of his partner’s death was also his public coming-out.

Rather than making a traditional coming-out announcement, he did so through a tribute to love and loss. His album explored the complexities of love and loss, resonating with audiences by demonstrating how love and grief could become intertwined.

In Sept. 2023, Stevens revealed that he had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder affecting the peripheral nerves. As a result, he was left unable to walk, which required intensive physical therapy. His diagnosis came the same year as the loss of his partner, making 2023 especially difficult for him. But even as he faced such a difficult struggle, he continued to share his art with the world and inspire connection.

Through these challenges, Stevens has been able to translate deeply painful experiences into extraordinarily meaningful work. His soft vocals, gentle instrumentals, and poetic lyrics help make the listening experience more intimate and relatable, allowing him to convey emotion and connect to each listener in a way that may not be possible for all artists.

He exemplifies how unique, personal struggles can be universally relatable, and his vulnerability through his music helps listeners feel less alone in the difficulties throughout their lives. His music touches the soul by reminding listeners that even their most isolating experiences can be shared.

Perhaps what makes Sufjan Stevens’ music so beautiful is not that he makes sadness disappear, but that he makes sadness feel a little less lonely.

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