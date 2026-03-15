The Inside Scoop On BU Dining, From An Employee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am the field marketing intern for Boston University Dining. What does that even mean? Well, I am the student voice; I plan events, I make content, and I run surveys.

After doing this job for a while, I have learned a few tips and tricks that can really impact your dining experience.

YOU CAN SUGGEST FOOD IDEAS VIA SURVEYS

You know the QR codes that are all over the dining halls? Well, they have a purpose! No, this is not a paid advertisement. You can benefit from them. The BU dining chefs and management team are actively reviewing them and are open to suggestions. They want advice, and since they do not get much feedback, your voice matters more! If there is something you have wanted in the dining hall forever, fill out the survey! Chances are, they will try to make it happen.

TALK TO THE MARKETING GIRLS (THEY’LL EVEN GIVE YOU A STICKER)

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com from Unsplash This is not self-promotion! I am trying to help you! Yes, I may be that annoying girl going around Marciano begging people for input, and my friends may be doing the same at Warren and West. But we do it because we get to be the students’ voice. What you tell us will go directly to the dining staff. The more you tell us, the better we can understand what the dining hall is lacking. Another perk of talking to the marketing interns: we plan taste carts, those pop-up snacks and drink stations. In the past, these carts have featured Shirley Temples, fondue, sparkling lemonade, and hot chocolate. We are constantly open to suggestions. If you do provide us with some ideas, we may even give you a cute Rhett sticker!

MARCIANO CONCEPT KITCHEN IS CHANGEABLE

It was not until late last semester that I realized Marciano’s Concept Kitchen station changes every few weeks. But that’s not all, students can vote on the next concept. Marciano has a QR code on its Concept Kitchen screen that provides options for the next meal. We get to choose the concept — who knew?

WE COMPOST!

Another thing I recently learned: we compost everything! In fact, we do not have garbage bins in the dining hall to avoid throwing out food that could be composted. “BU is committed to our Zero Waste Plan, which aims to divert 90% of all waste produced at the University from landfills and incinerators by 2030,” the BU sustainability team wrote. “As was found in the Zero Waste Plan, 44% of materials disposed of in landfills and incinerators are potentially compostable, so expansion of our food waste diversion system is a significant part of the effort to achieve Zero Waste.” According to BU dining services, surplus is donated to local partners to avoid waste. Excess food waste at the GSU, Saxby’s, and Marciano goes to the Centralized Organic Recycling (CORe) facility in Charlestown, MA. Food waste from the other dining facilities goes to Hidden Acres Farm in Medway, MA; Martin’s Farm in Greenfield, MA; or Dooley Farm in Lakeville, MA.

COMPLIMENTS MEAN A LOT. WE WORK HARD!