The Best Spring Recipes For College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

When we think of spring recipes, our minds usually go to the basics: lemon pasta, chicken and rice, fruity desserts… the simple dishes. I’m here to give you five new delicious and easy meals to try next time you think of falling back on the basic chicken and rice.

Chrissy Teigen’s Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chrissy Tiegn’s recipe for chicken lettuce wraps is one of my go-tos for the spring. It’s light, it’s easy to make, and so good. I don’t know about you, but I’ve never thought of using lettuce to hold my food. But it works – and it works well! Teigen uses classic asian seasonings and spices in her dish that make the flavors burst in your mouth. This recipe always reminds me of my mom’s cooking and makes me feel warm and at home. The best part is it’s so easy! The only thing you actually have to cook on the stove is the ground chicken. Overall, the recipe takes about 30 minutes to make and it’s so worth the time. Alex Frank / Spoon

Giada De laurentiis’s Broiled Salmon with Herb Mustard Glaze

Okay, I know I said that the last recipe was easy but this recipe from Giada De Laurentiis… this one is even easier. The total cook and prep time combined is only 19 minutes! Aside from that, it’ll be some of the best salmon you’ve ever had. Maybe that’s just because mustard is my favorite condiment – but either way it’s a must try dish! The herb glaze on top is super lemony and zesty, which I love for the spring. You can serve the salmon with salad, pasta, or green beans (my personal favorite).

Ina Garten’s Lemon Yogurt Cake

If you have more of a sweet tooth, Ina Garten’s lemon yogurt cake is to die for! Spring time calls for a citrus dessert and this is one of my favorites. The recipe is relatively simple and feeds a lot of people! The mix of spongy cake and tangy glaze not only makes for a great dessert but also a fun breakfast. I’ve made this cake so many times and never get tired of it. It’s definitely worth a try!

Natasha’s Kitchen Shrimp Tacos

These shrimp tacos from Natasha’s Kitchen are easy, light, and perfect for spring. Whenever I’m getting tired of normal grilled chicken tacos, these are my go-to. Personally, I like to add a little bit more sriracha than the recipe calls for, but if you’re not into spice you can adjust to your liking and they will still taste phenomenal. Also, you could make them as appetizers or with a side salad for a full meal. Bonus: this recipe serves eight, so you can get all your friends hooked too! Photo by Constanze Riechert-Kurtze from Pixabay

Spinach Mushroom Breakfast Quiche