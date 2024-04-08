Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Cup of Couple from Pexels
Wellness > Health

Ten Dorm Room Food Essentials Every College Girl Should Know

Lena Kipnis
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

From one college student to another, here are my favorite food items that I keep in my dorm!

Fruit

Fruits are crucial for me throughout the year. The dining halls usually have bananas, apples, and oranges, however, the fruit section is hardly reliable. At times, the dining halls don’t even have a stash of these fruits.

I always grab a banana on my way out of the dining hall, but I keep fruit cups stocked in my fridge so I can have a taste of real fruit whenever I need it!

a picnic blanket set with cherries and pastries
Photo by ???? ???????? from Pexels
Mac and Cheese

Honestly, you can’t go wrong with mac and cheese. It’s a simple and easy comfort food, which is great when you might not feel like going to the dining hall. The individually packaged cups are also great as a snack during the day, and they taste delicious!

Granola Bars

Granola bars allow me to eat something quick between classes or before my early morning classes. Quick, easy, delicious, and a great source of energy and protein, bars help tide you over until you can get a real meal. I usually opt for the Nature Valley protein bars because they keep me full, and taste great!

stacked oatmeal cookies
Photo by Taylor Kiser from Unsplash
Veggie Straws

For me, veggie straws are pretty addictive! They’re a super snackable food, and I can easily intake a bag of them in one sitting. My roommate and I got a huge box of individual serving sizes of veggie straws, and they’re perfect for throwing in our backpacks if we need a snack during the day.

Bonus tip: they don’t leave residue on your hands, so you can eat them while working!

Hot Chocolate

I think hot chocolate is the perfect drink for cold, rainy weather, especially in Boston, where temperatures can get low. Making yourself a big cup of hot chocolate while doing homework or watching a movie adds super cozy, comforting vibes to your day! My personal favorite is the Abuelita hot chocolate packs!

Hot Chocolate in Mug on a wooden table surrounded by leaves
Brigitte Tohm/Pexels
Frozen Meals

This might be the most important item on this list! A frozen meal certainly comes in clutch when you need it.

Whether you’ve missed the dining hall window or you just don’t want to leave your room, having a frozen meal of some sort in your freezer at all times is a must. I typically go for Trader Joe’s frozen meals as they’re pretty cheap and taste great.

Ice Cream

Who doesn’t love ice cream? Although it can be on the pricier side, it’s a nice treat to always have a pint of ice cream in your freezer. You never know when you’re gonna want a little pick-me-up. And, let’s be honest, ice cream always does the trick! 

5 Ice cream cones
Photo by Courtney Cook from Unsplash
Hot Sauce

This one might not be for everyone, but I love keeping a bottle of my favorite hot sauce in my dorm just in case. If I’m eating a frozen meal, hot sauce can be a great way to add more flavor. Sometimes, I even take it into the dining hall with me to top my meals with. My personal favorites are Sriracha and Tapatío, but I also love chili oil. 

Energy Drinks

Some people love energy drinks, some people hate them. I, for one, have a cordial relationship with them. 

When I need a little pick-me-up, coffee does the trick, and when I need extra focus, I crack open a Celsius. I think having an energy drink in your dorm for emergency purposes is always good. The last thing you wanna do when you’re cramming for an exam is to resort to walking to a convenience store to grab a drink.

Chocolate

Any type of chocolate is a fan favorite! You can never go wrong, unless you’re a chocolate hater. I keep a bag of miniature Reese’s in my dorm, and they’re great as a little treat while I’m doing homework during the day. 

If chocolate isn’t your thing, having a bag of your favorite quick treat can’t hurt! 

Chocolate
Unsplash

Hopefully, this list gave you some inspiration for foods to keep in your dorm room next year! 

Over everything, remember to stock foods that make your body and your heart happy! 

Hi! My name is Lena and I'm from the Bay Area, California. At HCBU, I am part of the PR/Marketing team! I love writing about food, restaurants, and advice on anything--going to college, meeting new people, or relationships are things I definitely have a lot to say about! As a freshman majoring in Advertising, I've learned a lot about the field of communication and how to reach people the most effectively. I love being in the communications field and learning how to create projects and ideas that connect with people. In my free time, I'm a huge foodie! I love exploring new restaurants and making food of my own (not as much in college, though). I also was involved in dance and theater in high school and I'm excited to explore that more in college! Socials: Instagram: lena_kipnis Linkedin: Lena Kipnis