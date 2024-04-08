Ten Dorm Room Food Essentials Every College Girl Should Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From one college student to another, here are my favorite food items that I keep in my dorm!

Fruit

Fruits are crucial for me throughout the year. The dining halls usually have bananas, apples, and oranges, however, the fruit section is hardly reliable. At times, the dining halls don’t even have a stash of these fruits. I always grab a banana on my way out of the dining hall, but I keep fruit cups stocked in my fridge so I can have a taste of real fruit whenever I need it! Photo by ???? ???????? from Pexels

Mac and Cheese

Honestly, you can’t go wrong with mac and cheese. It’s a simple and easy comfort food, which is great when you might not feel like going to the dining hall. The individually packaged cups are also great as a snack during the day, and they taste delicious!

Granola Bars

Granola bars allow me to eat something quick between classes or before my early morning classes. Quick, easy, delicious, and a great source of energy and protein, bars help tide you over until you can get a real meal. I usually opt for the Nature Valley protein bars because they keep me full, and taste great! Photo by Taylor Kiser from Unsplash

Veggie Straws

For me, veggie straws are pretty addictive! They’re a super snackable food, and I can easily intake a bag of them in one sitting. My roommate and I got a huge box of individual serving sizes of veggie straws, and they’re perfect for throwing in our backpacks if we need a snack during the day. Bonus tip: they don’t leave residue on your hands, so you can eat them while working!

Hot Chocolate

I think hot chocolate is the perfect drink for cold, rainy weather, especially in Boston, where temperatures can get low. Making yourself a big cup of hot chocolate while doing homework or watching a movie adds super cozy, comforting vibes to your day! My personal favorite is the Abuelita hot chocolate packs! Brigitte Tohm/Pexels

Frozen Meals

This might be the most important item on this list! A frozen meal certainly comes in clutch when you need it. Whether you’ve missed the dining hall window or you just don’t want to leave your room, having a frozen meal of some sort in your freezer at all times is a must. I typically go for Trader Joe’s frozen meals as they’re pretty cheap and taste great.

Ice Cream

Who doesn’t love ice cream? Although it can be on the pricier side, it’s a nice treat to always have a pint of ice cream in your freezer. You never know when you’re gonna want a little pick-me-up. And, let’s be honest, ice cream always does the trick! Photo by Courtney Cook from Unsplash

Hot Sauce

This one might not be for everyone, but I love keeping a bottle of my favorite hot sauce in my dorm just in case. If I’m eating a frozen meal, hot sauce can be a great way to add more flavor. Sometimes, I even take it into the dining hall with me to top my meals with. My personal favorites are Sriracha and Tapatío, but I also love chili oil.

Energy Drinks

Some people love energy drinks, some people hate them. I, for one, have a cordial relationship with them. When I need a little pick-me-up, coffee does the trick, and when I need extra focus, I crack open a Celsius. I think having an energy drink in your dorm for emergency purposes is always good. The last thing you wanna do when you’re cramming for an exam is to resort to walking to a convenience store to grab a drink.

Chocolate