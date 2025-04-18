“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” Is The Best Met Gala Theme We’ve Seen In Years

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As much fun as we had playing in “The Garden of Time” last year, I think this year’s Met Gala theme will give the Fashion Institute’s sleeping beauties a run for their money. This year’s Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and if you are anything like me, the first thought that came to your mind when you heard the news in October was, “Oh, wait, can they really pull that off?” By “they” I mean the attendees.

After all, this year’s theme is the first in over 20 years to focus on menswear, and while Black dandyism certainly offers plenty to work with, I can’t confidently say that certain men won’t ignore the fact that this theme is Anna Wintour’s quiet way of spoon-feeding them the opportunity to skip the simple black suit and tie.

While I can only hope that the prestigious event’s historically less ambitious members will actually show out on the red carpet, I am excited to see such a unique theme come to life.

Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s, professor and chair of Africana Studies at Barnard College, 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, the 2025 Met Gala theme is highlighting the Black dandy as an influential symbol of transformation, rebellion, and power in fashion and politics. According to Miller, Black dandyism has its roots in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, in which white slaveowners dressed their slaves in nice clothing as a sign of wealth and sophistication.

Following the 18th century, as a way of expressing their freedom and individuality, newly freed slaves began dressing themselves in bright suits and flashy accessories, similar to the kind once forced upon them, as a calculated method of transgressing society’s expectations. This reinvention of the self represented Black men’s deliberate severance from stereotypes, ultimately leading to dandies being an inspiration of, as Miller puts it, style, gesture, and wit for generations to come.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This year’s theme signals that the fashion world is (finally) formally acknowledging that when it comes to menswear, Black men have been setting the standard for centuries. The most exciting thing about this theme, aside from all its stylish potential, is that so many Black artists have their hands all over it for what might be the first time in Met Gala history. The co-chairs this year include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James as an honorary chair. And the host committee, too, is made up of 21 artists, athletes, and icons known for their contributions to fashion and culture over the past few decades.

Not only is it exciting to see so many familiar names involved in the production process, but it’s gratifying to see the Costume Institute make a conscious effort to diversify its exhibitions, given the fact that that wasn’t the case for a long time. And, although the dress code is “Tailored for You,” I still hope that attendees will take a note from the book of Black Dandyism (preferably Monica L. Miller’s!) and use opulence and eccentricity as a means of showcasing themes that go beyond the clothing.

Everyone, thank Professor Miller!

