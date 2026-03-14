Spring Is Coming!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Yay! Spring is on the horizon! After a long, dreary winter, I know I can look forward to the best time of year: spring. Here are a few reasons why I love this season.

At the end of March, I can start to see the ground beginning to do its magic as the flowers start to peak through the snow and bloom. It feels like life is coming back to earth after a lengthy, dark winter.

To me, the heart of spring lies in its blooming nature. I especially love mid-April when the trees transform into an orchard of beauty, full of wonder and magic.

Jackie Ryan / Her Campus

Here at BU, I’m excited to experience spring for the first time. Everyone will soon gather together to sunbathe on the BU Beach, run along the Charles River, or go out for an evening in the city. In Boston, I’m particularly looking forward to going on walks in the Boston Common and the Boston Public Garden, as I can only imagine the beauty that lies in there at such a wonderful time of year.

Spring fashion is also on its way, too! Soon, we’ll be trading in winter jackets for colorful spring dresses; I love going to stores and seeing their spring showcase. It’s so nice to be wearing spring outfits with all of their fresh colors.

As a college student, spring also reminds me that we’re nearing the home stretch of the semester and academic year. As the semester starts to wind down, it will soon mean lots of studying, finals, and preparing to head home for the summer.

It feels really different than the end of the fall term. For the spring semester, I know that there’s plenty to look forward to and that there’s so much beautiful nature to enjoy. That future keeps me motivated as I race towards the end of the semester, finishing my numerous assignments, tests, and projects.

This transition to spring is truly a beautiful one! After a long and gloomy winter in Boston, I know that life is coming back again, and good times are on the horizon.

Just wait and see, as there’s lots to look forward to this spring!

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