Spring Into The Kitchen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is (technically) here! While the weather hasn’t quite changed yet, you may start to notice a few new additions in the produce aisle, as well as some reliable favorites that are starting to look a little perkier. Now is a great time to mix things up and add some new fruits and vegetables to your pantry!

Not only is it fun to try something new, but mixing up your produce with the seasons actually has positive health and environmental impacts as well. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., foods have their highest nutrient content at their ripest, and begin to lose nutrients after they’re picked. When food is in season, it can be grown locally and picked at its ripest point, then sold nearby very quickly.

Nowadays, it’s pretty easy to get fruits and vegetables that are not in season because they’re imported from other parts of the world. However, in order for them to arrive ripe, they must be picked much earlier, which reduces their nutritional value. There’s also an environmental cost that comes with importing produce as well, due to transportation and the mechanisms required to keep produce cool.

It should also be noted that frozen produce is a great option! Produce is frozen at its ripest point, and then it retains its nutrients. Buying frozen fruit is often a lot cheaper at the grocery store as well.

When it comes to fresh fruit and vegetables, seasonal produce also tends to be much cheaper! This is simply because there’s a lot more availability of in-season produce than out.

So, what should you keep an eye out for this spring? In Massachusetts, asparagus, spinach, and other leafy greens will be some of the first seasonal vegetables. Salads are always a great option, and it’s easy to mix these up as different produce comes into season. For the spring, it’s a good opportunity to let the base vegetables shine, then focus on a few reliable mix-ins and a dressing to tie it all together (balsamic vinegar and olive oil do the trick every time).

Creamed spinach is another springtime favorite of mine, as I always associate it with my grandmother making it for Easter! For this recipe, fresh spinach is cooked down and combined with cheese and cream. And it’s truly a delicious way to eat your vegetables.

I think asparagus gets a bad rap sometimes, but try roasting it with olive oil, salt, and pepper, or putting it on the grill for a bit and squeezing some lemon juice on top. It’s great with a light pasta or fish in particular.

The further along into spring, the more berries will start to pop up as well, with strawberries being the first to ripen.

All of this being said, it’s also important to recognize what a privilege it is to have so many choices about what you eat and when. As food costs are rising and the Trump administration continues to attack SNAP benefits and access, these options can be limited. So remember: eating something is better than nothing.

I hope you enjoy some new and fresh recipes this spring!

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