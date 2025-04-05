Spring Break Restaurant Recs: Miami Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding the perfect restaurant while traveling can be overwhelming. Between checking reviews, comparing prices, and considering location, it’s easy to waste precious vacation time. To help you out, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite Miami Beach spots that made my trip memorable and stress-free.

I stayed in Mid Beach during my spring break trip to Miami Beach. Some of these spots were walkable from our hotel, while others were closer to South Beach. No matter where you’re staying, these restaurants are worth a visit!

La Leggenda Pizzeria La Leggenda Pizzeria was a must-visit for my family, especially since my mom is gluten-free and they make their own gluten-free pizza. It was so delicious, we went twice! My brother ordered gluten-free pizza both times, while I opted for spicy penne with meatballs. We even shared a bottle of wine to complete the authentic Italian experience. The relaxed atmosphere allowed us to chat and enjoy our meal without feeling rushed—our dinner stretched over three hours! To finish off, we enjoyed a perfectly made tiramisu. This spot offers a genuine Italian dining experience, and I highly recommend it! Photo by Jakub Kapusnak from Foodies Feed Yardbird Located in South Beach, Yardbird is an upscale, Southern-style restaurant perfect for a fancy night out. The atmosphere was sophisticated, with dim lighting and sleek black and brown accents. We started with warm biscuits served with sweet butter. I ordered the brisket, my brother had shrimp and grits, and his girlfriend chose their signature fried chicken. Everything was flavorful and beautifully presented. This spot is ideal for a dressed-up dinner in Miami! Bon Bouquet Cafe Bon Bouquet Cafe was conveniently located within walking distance of our hotel in Mid Beach. It’s an all-day cafe serving coffee, breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner. The attention to detail was impressive—our server even provided little gadgets to keep our bags off the floor! I ordered an iced vanilla latte, while my brother and his girlfriend had iced matcha lattes. We shared a crepe, a turkey tartine, eggs benedict, and freshly made beignets dusted with powdered sugar. Everything was absolutely delicious. Torey Walsh / Spoon Benihana For a fun night out, we went to Benihana, located right on the bay with gorgeous water views. This hibachi-style restaurant offers entertainment as your meal is cooked right in front of you. It’s also a social experience since you’re seated with others to fill the table, making it a great opportunity to meet new people. The food was tasty, the atmosphere lively, and the view spectacular. Perfect for a unique dinner outing!

Hopefully, these recommendations help you enjoy your Miami Beach vacation without the stress of endless restaurant searches. Bon appétit!

Hope everyone had a fantastic spring break!

