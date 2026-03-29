Songs to Get You Through the Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is behind us, meaning we’re a little over halfway through the semester. As graduation looms closer, I’m doing my best to slow my life down. I’m trying to enjoy every moment, including spending hours studying and doing schoolwork. If you’re like me and can’t stand silence, here is a list of songs to carry you through the rest of the semester.

1. “American Girls” by Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, was released on March 6. I was greatly anticipating this album, as I’m a massive Harry Styles fan, and his last album was released before I graduated high school in 2022.

I stayed up until midnight on March 6 to listen to KATTDO. I skipped track 1, “Aperture,” which was released as a single on Jan. 22, and went straight to track two: “American Girls.”

What an amazing song. From the opening notes, I was hooked. The chorus is so catchy, and it just makes you want to get up and dance. It’s the perfect track to follow “Aperture,” and both set the mood for the rest of the album.

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2. “Light On” by Maggie Rogers

I discovered this song last winter, and it’s been a staple in my playlists ever since.

Released as a single in 2018, “Light On” is a part of Rogers’ debut studio album Heard It In A Past Life. This song encapsulates joy for me. It feels like getting a hug from the sun, which is a nice sensation as the Boston cold persists.

Similar to “American Girls,” “Light On” has a chorus so memorable that it’s almost impossible to get it out of your head. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Rogers said that “Light On” was the final track written for the album. She said, “[Light On] is me actively choosing this life — in my way and in my time.” Rogers’ passion for her career and her life in general is evident in this song, making it one of my favorites.

3. “Perfect Places” by Lorde

To put it bluntly, I love Lorde.

Though it was released in 2017, Lorde’s second studio album, Melodrama, was my most-listened-to album in 2025. I love every song on this record, and to be frank, this recommendation list could be only Melodrama songs. However, if you only have time to listen to one, I present you “Perfect Places.”

This song empathizes with being young and reckless. Lorde was only 19 years old when Melodrama was released, so you can really feel her passion when she sings. As a college senior, it’s hard not to feel like I’m running out of time to be young and make mistakes. “Perfect Places” will leave me reminiscing about this period of my life, and I would advise every college girl to listen. What really are the “Perfect Places”? Do they exist? Am I leaving them after graduation?

In sum, this song feels like the strange in-between of growing up.

4. “The Last Time” by Taylor Swift, ft. Gary Lightbody

I could not make a song recommendations list without mentioning Miss Swift.

As arguably the world’s most famous artist, Taylor Swift has so many hits. I could recommend pretty much her entire discography in this article. To spare you the time, I present you with “The Last Time,” which was released in 2012 as a part of Swift’s fourth studio album, Red.

Red is so iconic; it has some of Swift’s biggest mainstream hits, such as “22,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.” Red (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s rerecorded version of the album, was released in 2021. Though the vault tracks often overshadowed the rerecorded songs, “The Last Time” sticks out to me as one of the best rerecordings she’s ever done.

I mainly prefer the original versions of Swift’s albums. However, something about Red (Taylor’s Version)‘s “The Last Time” just gets me. Both Swift and Lightbody sound much stronger and more emotional, and I prefer the way their voices blend on the rerecorded version. Swift writes heartbreak better than anybody, and the story of these two people longing to save a failed relationship is extremely touching. It’s raw, real, and relatable for so many Swifties.

5. “Delete Ya” by Djo

Though often overpowered by his smash hit “End of Beginning,” Djo has some hidden gems in his discography.

Besides the aforementioned viral hit, Joe Keery, or known in the music industry as Djo, may be most known for his role as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things. However, he’s risen to fame as a musician, touring all over the world performing for millions of people. As a massive fan of Stranger Things, I decided to check out Djo’s music.

Djo’s third studio album, The Crux, has been on repeat for me over the past few months. Released in 2025, The Crux is composed of 12 songs with “Delete Ya” as its second single. In this track, Djo tells the story of a failed relationship he’s trying to forget. The song has a longing, nostalgic feel embedded in the catchy rock tone, making it a lively yet emotional listen.

These five songs have reserved their rights to permanent spots in my playlists. I hope you’ll give them a chance, too.

Happy listening!

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