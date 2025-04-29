The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past week in Boston, we finally got our first bits of real sunshine, and it instantly lifted my mood! While I can’t wait for summer to come, there’s something so special about the changing of the seasons and spring itself. So, of course, I had to find some songs that matched the season and that magical feeling of warmth after a long winter.

“Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” by Lorde Lorde is most known for her albums Pure Heroine and Melodrama, so Solar Power often feels underrated, but it’s the perfect album for spring. I play it every time the sun starts to come out! “Secrets from a Girl…” is my favorite off the album, and it’s a song all about growth, a common theme of spring. Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels “Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae This has to be the spring song for me. Like, is there any other song that captures the excitement and warmth that comes to mind with spring so well? I feel like I need to start skipping and dancing to my classes every time it comes on my playlist! “Flowers In Your Hair” by The Lumineers I’m a big Lumineers fan to begin with, so of course I had to add this song to the playlist for its title! So much of spring is about the gorgeous nature that comes with it, just like the cherry blossoms that are starting to bloom along Commonwealth Avenue here in Boston. “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles This one might seem like an odd addition, but as a girl who grew up in a golf family, there was no way I could make a spring playlist without it! For those of you who don’t know, “Georgia On My Mind” is essentially the song of The Masters, golf’s biggest tournament. It wrapped up about a week ago, and while I wasn’t watching every swing, you bet this song was all over my playlist and my TikTok For You Page. Anna Schultz / Her Campus “Think About Me” by Fleetwood Mac When most people think of Fleetwood Mac, they likely think about some of their slower songs like “Landslide” or “Silver Springs,” but their upbeat music is just as great! “Think About Me” is from Fleetwood’s 1979 album, Tusk, and brings my mood up every time I listen. “The Architect” by Kacey Musgraves Don’t skip this one just because Musgraves is a country artist—it’s an absolute beauty! Seriously, these lyrics are some of the most gorgeous and introspective I’ve heard, it’s no wonder it took home Best Country Song at the Grammys this year. Like “Flowers In Your Hair,” this song incorporates so much about nature, which perfectly fits spring! Photo by Dyana Wing So from Unsplash “Damage Gets Done” by Hozier & Brandi Carlile Two of my favorite artists on one song? I’m bound to love it. And this is no exception! The harmonies on “Damage Gets Done” are unreal, and the song finds the perfect middle ground between upbeat and slow, just like spring is the middle ground between winter and summer. “Baby” by Robert Bradley’s Blackwater Surprise Yet another song from my spring TV watching! This song plays in the opening scene of HBO Max’s new show The Pitt, and it hooked me even before the show did. While I had never listened to the ‘90s band before, I instantly fell in love with this song and its groovy melody. Not to mention, The Pitt is also an incredible show and is primed for binge-watching once you finish the finals!

I hope you found some new songs for your playlist and are enjoying the beauty of spring!

