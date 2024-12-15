Snowport’s Must-See Shops This Holiday Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the first snowflakes falling and the holiday season in full swing, it’s time to dive into the best shopping spots at Snowport. Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, cozy winter essentials, or tasty treats, these are the must-see shops that will make your holiday season extra special.



B and B Glass Studio Booth #107 Looking for the perfect gift to bring home for the holidays? From “Chickens with Hats,” to “Dazzle Fish,” B and B Glass Studio is the top shop for whimsical ornaments and trinkets that will make you and your family smile. Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels Homebody Craft Cafe Booth #59 This booth is sure to have your next obsession: punch needling. Homebody Craft Cafe has the cutest designs including a rainbow, cactus, strawberry, and various Boston logos. Much like embroidery, this kit uses a hoop and needle to create adorable designs. The only difference is it uses much thicker thread and a simpler technique, making it perfect for beginners and a simple activity to unwind during this finals season. 1987 Booth #50 I can never stop myself from buying sweatshirts and sweatpants no matter the time of year, but especially during Boston winter. 1987 has the softest sweat basics that will help you survive the cold. My favorite style is the Trendsetter Brunch Club design, which is both trendy and perfect for winter basics! The Fat CACTUS Booth #29 Perhaps the most popular booth in Snowport has to be The Fat Cactus. You cannot leave without getting yourself some gourmet hot chocolate. Using Tuck’s French chocolate truffles, this stand makes the richest drink with crazy toppings. There is always a line, but it’s so worth the wait! Photo by Kreated Media from Unsplash Hudson Valley Farmhouse Booth #117 The vendors throughout Snowport highly praise Hudson Valley Farmhouse, and for good reason! Specifically, you have to try their apple cider doughnuts. This shop has a wide variety of delicious bakery options available as well. Ashley Eisenman Art Booth #65 This booth is a must for college dorm and apartment decor. Ashley Eisenman creates watercolor art and scans it into prints that she sells. Her work features many topics: music icons like Harry Styles and Chappell Roan; Boston staples like the Citgo sign; and matchbox layouts of the most iconic local restaurants like Mike’s Pastry, Bartaco, and Tatte (among many others). Looking for more? You can also find simple and cute designs like Aperol Spritz bottles or flowers in a vase of pink cowboy boots. Mure + Grand Booth #53 Mure + Grand’s puff cardigans are so girly and perfectly on-trend. These chunky crochet sweaters come in many designs such as cutesy cats, strawberries, and martini glasses. They are so sweet, you won’t be able to stop yourself! Lost Life on Wax Booth #91 This will be the coolest gift of the season. Perfect for anyone—but especially for media enthusiasts—are these black and white images made on recycled records. While meant for display, the records can still play on the reverse side! Photo by Victrola Record Players from Unsplash The Frenchman’s Crepes Booth #124 Everywhere you look, people walk around with crepes at Snowport. These come from The Frenchman’s Crepes located in the dining area of the market. These authentic French crepes will make you feel like you’re right in Paris! With both sweet and savory options, there’s something for everyone. Presents Place by Lexus Between booths #101 and #102 Nestled between shops, Lexus set up a photo booth. Before you leave, stop by with your loved ones to save your Snowport memories!

No matter what you’re looking for this season—whether it’s a thoughtful gift, a cozy treat, or something unique to brighten your space—Snowport’s shops have it! It’s the perfect place to make your holiday shopping a breeze while simultaneously enjoying the festive spirit.

Bundle up, take a stroll, and discover your next favorite shop in Snowport!

