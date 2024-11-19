This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

With the start of the winter season, Boston’s iconic holiday market, Snowport, has opened again! With over 120 businesses and about 20 different food options, it can get overwhelming trying to navigate this winter wonderland. This guide includes everything you need to have a successful Snowport trip.

When is it open?

Snowport is open from November 8 to December 29. The hours for the first few weeks of the market will be: Monday-Thursday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the hours will change slightly from December 9 to December 29, due to it being peak holiday season. The hours will then be: Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where is it located and how do you get there?

Snowport is located at 100 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA. Getting there depends on where you are in the Boston area; however, public transportation is always an easy and cheap option. If you decide to ride the Green Line, take it all the way to Park Street and then transfer to the Red Line to South Station. Next, take an S1, S2, or S3 bus to the Courthouse and walk five minutes until you arrive at Snowport. Other options include driving, rideshare apps (i.e. Uber and Lyft), or even walking if you are in the area! Photo by Jill Wellington from Pexels

Do you need tickets?

No! Snowport is free for general admission. However, weekends and the peak holiday season can bring about long lines and wait times, so Snowport offers an option to book a timed reservation. From Friday to Sunday, timed entry tickets cost $12 for general admission, $6 for veterans and children ages 6-17, and free for kids five and under. If you want to avoid larger crowds, I would advise going on a weekday as early as possible. Photo by freestocks from Unsplash

What is offered?

Snowport offers over 120 small businesses that sell gifts ranging from art and apparel to jewelry. It is important to note that 22% of these businesses are new to the market, 65% are local businesses, and 83% of the businesses are either Black, Indigenous, people of color, or female-owned. Since there are so many different stalls, it is good to go to Snowport with a few things in mind so you don’t overspend (which is very easy to do since everything is of such good quality). Some of my notable favorites are: The Drift Collective Kona Brand Lobster Nativity Scene Celtic Revival’s Irish Spirit Minted Supply A Little Slice of Europe Love and Flour FLYN

What are the Food Options?