6 Ways To Practice Self Care This Fall: Unplugged Edition 

As fun as it is to binge Gilmore Girls and scroll through social media for hours on rainy October days, it can be easy to get stuck in a slump in the fall season. With your academic to-do list growing by the day, and the hours of daylight doing the opposite, fall can become more of a stress-inducing season than a cozy one. Here are a few ways to enjoy the autumn season while taking a brain break from all the noise online and in the classroom.

. TAKE A FOLIAGE WALK Sometimes, it’s as simple as taking a minute on your walk to class to appreciate the changing leaves around you. Put on your earbuds, start a fall playlist, and make it a goal to just notice the different shades and colors in the plants and trees you pass. If you’re looking for even more color, a walk in the Boston Common, the Charles River Esplanade, or through Brookline will definitely contain all the colors the season has to offer. Photo by Timothy Eberly from Unsplash . BAKE OR BUY SOME TREATS One of the best ways to welcome fall is through the senses of taste and smell. Filling your kitchen with the smell of warm spices, apples, and cinnamon, or a baked pumpkin treat, is the epitome of cozy fall (bonus points if it’s raining outside!). If you’re dorm-bound, check out a new cafe or bakery in your area and order a fall special. A little treat is good for the soul, especially if it’s pumpkin spice. . TAKE AN HOUR TO BE CREATIVE There’s something about returning to a nostalgic hobby that is so relaxing and enjoyable. Lately, I’ve been using coloring books to destress. Using your hands to create something is a great way to turn off the busy part of your mind and be fully present in the moment. To make your arts and crafts time even cozier, light a candle, turn on a nice playlist, and take this time to focus on what’s right in front of you. . HOST A GIRLS’ NIGHT IN Get your girls together and plan an evening free from screens where guests can fully connect. Think harvest charcuterie boards, pumpkin cheesecake bites, and a game of Cards Against Humanity. You could do a Halloween costume DIY activity, or even make it a potluck-style gathering. End the evening feeling grounded, grateful, and more connected to your friends (who probably also needed a fun social reset). . VISIT AN APPLE ORCHARD OR PUMPKIN PATCH If you’re really dedicated to making the most of the fall season, do some research to find some nearby pumpkin patches or apple orchards to check out. Nothing says fall quite like a steaming cup of cider and a fresh apple cider donut. If you can make it happen, getting out of the city to enjoy an orchard or pumpkin patch is a great nature reset. Plus, the photo-ops are perfect for adding more fall to your feed! Patrick Fore . READ A BOOK Another easy way to slow down and take an hour to unwind is to curl up with a good book! And if it’s assigned reading for school, it doesn’t count! Make a warm cup of tea, sit by a window, put your phone on “Do Not Disturb,” and dive into a story from your favorite genre. The cozy vibes will be off the charts!

Hopefully, you’re inspired to unplug and do some self-care, all while taking advantage of the cozy fall season!

