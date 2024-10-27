The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Embracing autumn comes in many forms, whether that be enjoying cozy date nights or windy Esplanade strolls. However, my favorite way to ring in the season is by revamping my fall fragrance collection.
From holiday spice to rainy woods, these scents will make everyone’s heads turn as you strut down Comm Ave. Here are four unique fragrances that truly capture the essence of fall!
- Warm & Woody: “Warm Cashmere” by Philosophy ($22)
The epitome of autumn in a bottle; “Warm Cashmere” from Fresh by Philosophy is one of my favorite scents of all time. With base notes of vanilla and musk to a top note of tangerine, this delectable perfume will make you want to cozy up in a sweater and read by the fire! Plus, this fragrance is relatively cheap compared to luxury fragrances.
- Gourmand & Vanilla: “Sweet Tooth” by Sabrina Carpenter ($30)
Ever wonder what Sabrina Carpenter smells like? “Sweet Tooth” is Sabrina Carpenter’s first fragrance, and smells exactly like a candy shop!
Although I don’t often prefer gourmand perfumes, this scent isn’t sickly sweet due to its base of musk and cashmere wood, making “Sweet Tooth” one of my go-to’s. The top notes of ginger and marshmallow make this a wonderful vanilla scent for fall.
Just remember when you wear it that you can’t eat perfume!
- Floral & Spicy: “Libre” by YSL ($95)
One of the first luxury perfumes that I purchased for myself was “Libre” by YSL, and it’s been a favorite ever since. This elevated scent is a combination of musk and vanilla base notes, an orange blossom middle, and lavender essence top notes.
Despite its simplicity, “Libre” is one of my most complimented perfumes. It also grows warmer and spicier as it settles on the skin, making it a perfect fall staple!
- Clean & Fresh: “Salted Muse” by Orebella ($72)
Though at first this scent may seem out of place, “Salted Muse” is perfect for those who love earthy smells!
Growing up in Washington State, this fragrance by Bella Hadid brings me back to rainy days at home. With base notes of woods and amber; middle notes of fig, olive tree, and lavender; and top notes of sea salt and pink pepper; “Salted Muse” is my favorite clean scent for autumn’s crisp air and cloudy skies. This perfume is also alcohol-free and created with essential oils, so it’s great for sensitive skin!
I highly recommend sampling these fragrances at your local beauty store to find the perfect fall fragrance for you. Also, travel-size versions of these perfumes would make great gifts for the upcoming holiday season!
Happy fall fragrance shopping!
