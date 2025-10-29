 Romanticizing Your Life: A How-To Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As autumn leaves begin to turn, our lives twist and turn with them. Beautiful fall foliage crowds the skyline as school starts, the weather cools, and seasonal depression hits. It’s the unfortunate trade-off of living in a northern climate. Whether it be winter blues or holiday stress, the shortening of daylight hours does not help our moods.

So, it is important to try to stay happy and healthy. Part of this solution, I find, comes from the simple concept of romanticizing your life. You’ve probably heard of it. In essence, romanticizing life means finding beauty and joy in ordinary moments, rather than waiting for special occasions.

Imagine a really fancy candle. You’ve had this candle for a while; it is shaped beautifully and smells good, but you can’t find the right time to burn it. Small gathering of friends – too casual. Holiday party – too general. You can’t rationalize the burning of the candle in your mind, so it sits on the shelf in your cupboard, collecting dust and taking up space.

The candle isn’t a candle anymore.

And you have spent so much time putting off the burning of this candle that its beauty is insignificant.

To romanticize your life is to burn the candle for YOU. Here is how.

You have to start small. It’s hard to jump in right away, so do things that you know don’t require a lot of effort but make you feel better. Take the candle out of the cupboard, dust it off.

Take a hot shower. Or a bath. Or, a bath and then a shower! Use the bath bomb you’ve been saving; it doesn’t do you any good to keep it in its wrapping. Let the steam open your pores, feel the heat on your skin.

Take your time. Really ground yourself; feel the water around you. When you’re done, use all your products! The expensive ones, the ones that smell good, the ones that make you feel like a princess when you put them on your skin. And remember to moisturize.

Put on a cute outfit. One that you like, one that fits you well, one that is Pinterest-y or Instagram-able, or one that brings out the color in your eyes. Looking good is feeling good.

Then, do something a little bigger. Put that candle on the mantle, or the stovetop, somewhere where you can notice its beauty.

Eat some food. Pretend you’re a food critic, or a connoisseur, or Remy from Ratatouille telling Emile how to eat strawberries and cheese. Cook it or don’t, but be mindful. Take small bites and feel the food on your tongue.

Make a playlist. Pick an esoteric, colorful, wonderful vibe. Build it with that in mind. Here are some of my personal favorite playlist titles: “Bob Dylan Under the Autumn Leaves,” “Mamma Mia Summer: Donna’s Version,” “A Blue Sky, Cold Air, Crisp Leaves, Brown Boots Day.” The world is so full of artists and music; make it yours. Choose songs you know, for comfort. Choose ones you don’t, for exploration.

Go outside. Nature is simultaneously the biggest and smallest wonder of the world. Crouch down and look at the flowers. At the risk of sounding cliché, stop and smell the roses. Take a walk. Look up, wonder about the trees, ask yourself how old they are. Feel the ground under your feet and the wind in your hair. How wonderful is the world, to have created all this bounty, and you, to share it.

Take out your lighter. We’re getting romantic.

Seeing the light is a process. It doesn’t need to happen all at once. Or it can! That is the beauty of humanity. We can all be in different places at the same time, and still share the same space.

Do some people watching. We share this planet and live our lives so unabashedly, yet hold such distance between each other. Grab a bench, do some watching. Obviously, don’t be a creep. Just be. Smile at those who pass you. Pet the dog that passes (with the owner’s permission, duh). Make up little stories about those who pass. Is she a ballerina/spy? Is he a struggling actor who’s about to get his big break? Take extra notice of the overweight squirrel who begs for handouts on the grass beside the path.

Watch the leaves sway. Watch the sun go down on some body of water. Puddle, pond, lake, ocean, even watch the reflection linger in your drink. Scoot over for someone to share your bench. Take this moment, remember it. Remember the smells, the sights, the sounds of children playing and cars honking. Be grateful you aren’t driving in that traffic.

Light your candle. Let it burn. Watch the flame dance and smell the wax melt. Aren’t you glad you finally did that?

Talk to a stranger. Read a good book. Admire the sun shining through the leaves. Buy an overpriced cup of coffee and enjoy it. Money comes back. Time, however, does not.

The key to romanticizing your life is to truly experience every moment. Sometimes, that isn’t really accessible all the time. That’s okay, all things should come in moderation. Or, maybe, the good things should happen slightly more.

Take care of yourselves!

