Looking to mix it up when studying for finals? Maybe a little treat or pick-me-up when things get bleak? Look no further than the Cafe Landwer at Audubon Circle (located in South Campus).

Cafe Landwer, which began as a coffee house in Berlin and has now expanded to a full-scale Middle Eastern restaurant, was already one of my favorite spots for food and vibes. I love their mezze platters for a weekend brunch, and the all-day menu has something for everyone. The complimentary bread service at dinner is outstanding and reason enough to go (think: warm, thick pita with roasted garlic and olive oil on top. Like, yes please!).

The staff is also kind, friendly, and accommodating. When I was there for dinner a few weeks ago, a waiter (not even ours!) gave us an untouched pasta dish on the house due to a mix-up at another table. It was great, of course, and girl math says my own meal cost me 50% less as a result.

It was actually this same waiter who informed me about what is perhaps Cafe Landwer’s best perk of all: Free coffee for BU students!

This perk is available Monday through Friday and requires showing a student ID. There is a list, somewhat hidden, at the far left of the to-go coffee station of all included drinks. Essentially, the discount can be applied to all coffee, lattes, cold brew, etc… Of course, I returned as soon as I could to test this out and ordered an almond milk iced latte for a grand total of $0.00.

I enjoyed my latte at the front counter while doing homework before my 1:25 p.m. class. Since it was lunch time, there was some background noise and it was relatively crowded, which are both things to keep in mind (though I had no problem finding a seat). I honestly prefer a little volume when studying, so I found this to be a good fit!

Good luck with finals, and I hope this tip helps get you through!

