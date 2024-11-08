The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

November is here, and Boston is buzzing with exciting events that cater to every interest. There’s something for everyone to enjoy this month while making lasting memories!

Mark your calendars and dive into the vibrant experiences Boston has to offer this November. memories await!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!