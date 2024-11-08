November is here, and Boston is buzzing with exciting events that cater to every interest. There’s something for everyone to enjoy this month while making lasting memories!
- The GET lit Thanksgiving Cook-Off and Comedy Roast
-
Calling all foodies and comedy fans!
If you’re looking for a hilarious way to kick off the holiday season, the GET LIT Thanksgiving Cook-Off is calling your name. Watch talented chefs duke it out while comedians roast them for your entertainment. One general admission ticket is $75, a small price for unforgettable memories! But if you’re under 18, you can still join the fun for just $18.
The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a holiday vendor showcase featuring food, jewelry, and more, followed by the cook-off and roast at 2 p.m. This event will be held at Florian Hall in Dorchester.
Grab your tickets on Eventbrite and get ready to feast and laugh!
- Connecting conversations: Mental health and our bodies
-
Feeling the post-midterm stress? Join Connecting Conversations, a free, online one-hour event on Nov. 13 at 12:30 p.m. Discover how movement can positively impact your mental health from the comfort of your own home!
Register on Eventbrite and take a break to nurture your mind and body.
- Breathwork: SOul dimension
-
Ready to unwind? Every Wednesday at 1 p.m., join the Soul Dimension Breathwork Class for a calming 30-minute session designed to help you relax and reset. This free Zoom event is the perfect midweek pick-me-up.
- Boston Job Fair
-
Ready to jumpstart your professional journey? Mark your calendar for the Boston Job Fair on Nov. 21.
Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, this free event runs for three hours at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton in Cambridge. Whether you’re seeking internships or full-time opportunities, this is your chance to connect with top employers.
Secure your spot on Eventbrite and take that next step toward your dream job.
- SNowport: November Curling Lanes
-
When you think of sports, curling might not be the first thing that comes to mind.
But hear me out; Dive into the fun of iceless curling at Snowport, hosted by Mass General Brigham Health Plan. Gather a group of up to eight of your friends, and get ready for some friendly competition. This unique event kicks off on Nov. 8 and runs through Feb. 28.
Reserve your time slot now on All Events and embrace the chill vibes.
- Live music in Boston
-
For music lovers out there, November is packed with incredible concerts. Check out SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, or Eventbrite for tickets to see such artists as Don Toliver, Tyler, the Creator, Rod Wave, Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson, and Loud Luxury. Ticket prices vary depending on the artist, so grab your friends, pick a show, and have some fun!
Mark your calendars and dive into the vibrant experiences Boston has to offer this November. memories await!
