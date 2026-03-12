Neurodivergence In The Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While watching the new, incredibly popular show Heated Rivalry, I began to consider neurodivergent representation in the media, particularly in current popular TV shows. The main character, Shane Hollander, is confirmed to have autism by author Rachel Reid.

Though it is never explicitly stated in the books or the show, it seems to be canon. However, Hudson Williams’ portrayal of autism through Shane Hollander seems different from the typical performance of actors playing autistic characters. It seems that the character with autism is often the central plot of the show, like Dr. Shane Murphy in The Good Doctor, or Sam Gardner in Atypical.

Actor Hudson Williams’ portrayal of neurodivergence is honestly refreshing. The character is not displayed as stereotypically autistic, but rather as a subtle internal performance focused on nuanced traits, like having specific routines, emotional regulation, intense focus, and social interactions with other characters.

Another popular depiction of a neurodivergence is the character Robin Buckley in Netflix’s franchise Stranger Things. While it is never explicitly stated by the show’s creators, viewers have come to believe Robin Buckley, played by actor Maya Hawke, displays common traits associated with ADHD. As someone who struggles with ADHD, seeing a character — where it is never explicitly stated — struggle with the same day-to-day problems I have is heartwarming.

Maya Hawke’s depiction of Robin portrays her as a fast-talking, free-spirited girl who tends to hyperfocus and ramble throughout her conversations with other characters. You can also see her fidgeting and struggling to filter and absorb information throughout the show. She often focuses on specific details rather than the full picture and is easily distracted, resulting in excessive and loud talking and a lack of social cues.

Both of these characters have provided viewers with a pretty accurate portrayal of neurodivergence without the explicit statement and overemphasis on the characters’ storylines. Ultimately, characters in recent media, like Shane Hollander and Robin Buckley, represent a dedicated shift in how neurodivergence is portrayed.

Rather than making neurodivergence the defining trait of the characters or the primary plot to their storyline, the characters are real people with layers and complexities. They are not reduced to a diagnosis, making them feel easier to connect with for viewers. Their representation is authentic and lets neurodivergent audiences see themselves without being simplified to the way their brain functions.

These up-and-coming shows like Heated Rivalry and Stranger Things contribute to an inclusive media progression where neurodivergence isn’t a plot point but simply a natural aspect of being human.

