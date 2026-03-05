My Top 5 Olipop Flavors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love Olipop, especially as someone with stomach issues. I like Poppi too, but I’ve never been someone who reaches for sparkling water, and whenever I drink a Poppi, that’s exactly what I feel like I’m drinking. In my experience, Olipop is typically more what I’m looking for.

I’d never attempt to give medical advice, but it is a fact that Americans have been seriously fiber-deficient. There are levels to getting that fiber in, but with prebiotics and six to nine grams of fiber in a can, Olipop has been a great source for me. So, let’s get into some of my favorites!

Crisp Apple A friend of mine once said that this drink is the equivalent of autumn in a cup, but I still reach for it every season. It tastes exactly like sparkling apple juice and is my go-to recommendation. Shirley Temple Shirley Temples remind me a lot of my childhood. Every time I was at a restaurant as a kid, I would order one, which made me pretty nervous to try the Olipop flavor, but I actually really loved it. Its taste is a tad on the sweet side, but the thing about Shirley Temples is that, unlike name-brand soda, the Shirley Temples I grew up on at restaurants differed from place to place. So, I didn't have a specific taste in mind for it and really enjoyed it. Dr. Goodwin This one was a surprise for me because I never find myself reaching for a Dr. Pepper. I know some have trouble with Olipop; the flavors are imitated, and then they don't taste how you expect. I understand that feeling. I've found the Cream Soda and Ginger Ale Olipops to be pretty underwhelming at times, just because I regularly drink normal cream soda and ginger ale. The Dr. Goodwin flavor, potentially inspired by Dr. Pepper, tastes slightly different. It may be a bit sweeter, but still quite good. If Dr. Pepper is your favorite soda, you might find it underwhelming because it is not exactly the same, but when I drink it, I don't find myself wishing I were holding a Dr. Pepper instead. Orange Cream If you're looking for which of these flavors tastes the most like its normal soda counterpart, this is the one for you. Orange Cream is delicious, and in my opinion, it is much better than both the regular Cream Soda flavor and the regular Orange Squeeze flavor. I don't typically reach for sodas on the vanilla side, but cream sodas have always been my exception to that rule. I was very excited when I tried this one and loved it. Peaches and Cream I am a peach lover, to say the least. Peach is one of my favorite flavors, whether it's the fruit or artificial flavoring in peach candy. I've never had a peach-flavored soda before, but I really enjoyed this one. It's the perfect balance of peachy sweetness. As a seasoned Olipop drinker, I like to think that I have some authority to make this list, but at the end of the day, these are my very subjective rankings.

If you’re looking to get into Olipops, I hope you’ll give these flavors a try!

