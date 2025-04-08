The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Wicked Dog Bodega recently opened its doors to students and visitors on BU’s campus, hoping to combine streetwear with the classic vibe of a bodega, where students can shop or hang out!

I first encountered the store with my friend as we were passing by on its opening day. We had seen construction for it happening and kept wondering when it would officially open, so when we realized they had, our curiosity got the better of us and we decided to go in.

When we entered, we didn’t know what to expect. Thinking it would be a classic bodega; we began to look around and were greeted with a more unconventional setup than we expected. Their team was inviting and enthusiastic as we looked around the front of the store. It was then that they mentioned there was a whole other part we hadn’t noticed behind what appeared to be a phone booth within the store.

As we walked past it, we saw a whole clothing store in the back, accompanied by a couch and a vibe that made you want to stay a while. The owners explained that they wanted to incorporate a speakeasy-style store where you’d have the bodega convenience store in the front, and a clothing store for their streetwear brand in the back. We were so impressed with the concept, and as we looked around, my friend jokingly asked if they were hiring. To our surprise, they responded that they were!

We had been so impressed and somewhat shocked that we didn’t take their reply seriously at first. As we wandered around, we found ourselves coming up with different ideas for possible social media and event opportunities. When we walked back to the front, we asked more about the job offer, and it turned out they were actually hiring and weren’t joking like we thought.

After leaving the store, we couldn’t help but rave about it, as we were still in shock at how a small side quest led to us landing a job. This experience showed me that random opportunities and adventures can come up during one’s time at college, and how sometimes, curiosity can lead to the most unexpected moments.

Make sure to visit Wicked Dog Bodega on Comm. Ave!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!