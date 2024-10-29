The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

In my most stressful moments, music is my anchor. Throughout the busiest times of the year, I create new playlists to keep me motivated and excited to learn, study, and work towards my goals.

I also study while listening to music to help me stay focused and memorize content—without a good playlist, midterms would feel never-ending. My current go-to tracks keep me engaged and bring a sense of calm and balance to my study sessions.

If you need some inspiration for your own study playlist, here’s what I’m listening to as I tackle this season’s workload!

“Dreams From Yesterday” by Mac Demarco This song has a slightly Bossa Nova twist to a typical Mac Demarco song, with a consistent, dreamlike melody. The song is about lost dreams and the regret accompanied by not pursuing them, motivating me to work harder and keep my head up. “Hold On” By the Internet This is my go-to song for late-night studying and is always on repeat when I need to stay focused. While it’s more of a mellow tune, it allows my brain to focus more easily on my tasks, especially when the beat picks up halfway through the song. “Slow Like Honey” By Fiona Apple This song falls into a similar category to “Dreams From Yesterday;” a jazzy, melodic interpretation of longing and reflection. Apple’s smooth, sultry vocals layered over a slow, hypnotic beat are perfect for winding down after a long study session or zoning into deeper, more creative projects. Photo by Mink Mingle from Unsplash “Sky2Fall” By Magdalena Bay This track is my go-to if I need an extra burst of energy to power through those final hours of studying. The upbeat tempo creates a sense of focus and optimistic motivation that is usually difficult to come by. “papercut” By Liana FLores This song is a gentle reminder not to sweat the small things in life and to take things one step at a time. With its soothing melody and Flores’ soft vocals, it feels like a calm balm amid the chaos of midterms. Photo by Joshua Fuller from Unsplash “Angeles” By Elliot Smith This song captures a feeling of introspection that’s perfect for late-night study sessions. Its lyrics and understated guitar evoke a quiet determination, making it a fitting choice for times of self-reflection and motivation. “Gloom” By djo Its hypnotic beat and slightly melancholic lyrics resonate with the inevitable late-night stress of midterms. But somehow, the energy of “Gloom” keeps me motivated to push through and finish the work. “Street of Dreams” By Chet Barker If you like to study with instrumental music, this is the song for you! “Street of Dreams” makes me feel like I am escaping to the streets of France, and keeps me motivated for a bright future after midterms.

Those are my top recommendations for your fall study playlist, but if they aren’t your style or you want more options, Spotify and Apple Music have great curated playlists based on your trends. You can pick a preferred genre, station, or vibe, and it’s the perfect resource for finding new music to help you lock in this semester!

Headphones on and get to work!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!