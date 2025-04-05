My Night At Boston Ballet’s “Winter Experience”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 20, a fellow Her Campus Boston University writer, Gisele Sanchez, and I were afforded the opportunity to watch Boston Ballet’s “Winter Experience.” We were a pair of “oohs,” “ahs,” and standing ovations throughout this gorgeously talented performance.

From the costumes to the pure strength displayed on stage, the “Winter Experience” was the perfect way to spend my Thursday evening!

Choreographer George Balanchine opened with Balanchine’s “Mozartiana,” set to music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Led by principal dancers Ji Young Chae and Jeffrey Cirio, the choreography was precise and elegant. Notably, Chae wore a beautiful costume with a black bodice that tapered off into a purple stain skirt, which peeked through her black tulle tutu. When she spun and leaped—which was often—her skirt mimicked the Northern Lights.

After a short intermission, the show picked up again with my personal favorite, Claudia Schreier’s “Slipstream.” This piece was absolutely stunning! Principal dancers Chae, Lasha Khozashvili, Chrystyn Mariah Fentroy, and Patrick Yocum each shone in their own ways as they delivered this quick-moving interlude. In an embodiment of a stream, the dancers dissected identity, rejection, and overcoming adversity. Their bright green and teal leotards were a perfect touch to complete the picturesque performance.

Immediately following, Derek Dunn gave a comedically perfect performance of Leonid Yakobson’s “Vestris.” Did you know you could laugh hysterically during the ballet? You can!

With impeccable timing, hilarious facial expressions, and the most outrageously powdered wig, Dunn was a perfectly placed interlude to an otherwise ensemble-heavy lineup.

The show concluded with Balanchine’s “Symphony in Three Movements.” Lia Cirio and Paul Craig, Chisako Oga and Dunn, and Schwan and Sangmin Lee led the piece in pairs. Though each made a beautiful pair, real-life partners Cirio and Craig had palpable chemistry. How cute is that? The pairs circled each other effortlessly, sharing the spotlight with their amazing technique.

Ending in a bouquet of roses for each female lead and a well-deserved standing ovation, Boston Ballet’s “Winter Experience” was a graceful and dignified display of technical perfection!

Check out Boston Ballet’s “Winter Experience!”

