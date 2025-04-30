My Favorite Spring Fashion Trends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Nothing is more exciting than breaking out new season clothing, especially when the sun comes out. Here are my top 10 spring fashion trends I can’t wait to see!

jellies The nostalgic shoe we used to love as kids is making a comeback, and I can’t wait to be wearing the plastic colorful shoes with my tomboy outfits this spring. Match them with long jean shorts and a cute tank top for outfit inspiration! Ballet flat sneakers To be completely honest, I am not too sure how I feel about this one, but I think if styled properly with a simple outfit, then it could absolutely be show-stopping. I am super excited to see the girls style these new shoes! Mini shorts Longer jorts will always be in style, but I think this summer we are going back to some classic mid-rise mini shorts. Paired with some boots and a tunic? The perfect spring outfit! Erika Doss/Prime Video summer boots Boots are always a winter staple, but I think a classic brown boot will absolutely be in this spring, especially in Boston, where it’s too chilly to be wearing your sandals with shorts but too hot for baggy jeans. They are the perfect segway shoe! tunics I am incredibly excited about this one. I’ve been wearing tunics all winter, and the spring-to-summer ones are incredible. A nice long top to go over your new bootcut jeans or a mini skirt and some tall boots is going to be the move this spring. Lace Lace is absolutely coming back, not in the mesh top way but in the little details on shorts, tank tops, or tees! My absolute favorite place to shop for lace details is Free People or Anthropology! Go find some inspiration for how to style lace on their websites! fake glasses Sometimes sunglasses don’t “make the fit” as much as normal glasses would, so I think funky frames are coming back to be the perfect accessory! Photo by Myicahel Tamburini from Pexels giant totes It’s time for the beach again! Bright colors on giant totes will slowly become the everyday bag for your books, water, an extra pair of shoes, a jacket, and a towel (just in case). boot cut capris I know capris are nobody’s favorites, but I truly think they are making a great comeback. Think tank top, capri that flare a little bit mid calf, and some flip flops? Love it. mid-length hair This might be too niche to me, but I think mid-length hair is where it’s at. The 2024 bob girls are growing out their hair and the girls who stayed strong and kept their locks are going to be chopping their hair—but not too much—for the summer, so we all slay with healthy hair! ONE Media via YouTube

Wondering where to shop for these upcoming trends?

My number one go-to is Free People, they are always ahead of the game. Jellies specifically—the best are Jeffrey Campbell, which are about $50 from Anthropologie, and they have so many cute colors! Adidas has some ballet flats. And the rest you can check out your local thrift!

So many of these styles have been done before and forgotten about. For capris: are you too tall for your best-fitting jeans? Cut them! I am all for repurposing clothes and reusing old styles!

I cannot wait to see how these styles come into play this spring… I will be on the lookout!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!