For the past three years, I’ve been obsessed with getting blonde highlights. The golden streaks add a vibrant touch to my look, making me feel confident and stylish. But the constant bleaching wreaked havoc on my naturally dark and wavy hair. It went from healthy with a natural shine and bounce to dry, brittle, and prone to breakage.

Each salon visit seemed to strip away more of my hair’s natural vitality, leaving it in a state of despair. It felt like my hair was beyond repair, and I was desperate for a solution!

After much trial and error, I discovered some “miracle” products that worked with my hair type to not only revive it but to make it happier and healthier than ever. Through my hair restoration journey, I learned the importance of certain ingredients and how they can transform and strengthen damaged hair.

Here are the hair products that saved my hair and restored its natural beauty, bringing back the shine and softness I thought I had lost to the bleach!

Hair Masks A hair mask is a type of conditioner that helps hydrate and improve your hair’s health with ingredients like natural oils, butter, and plant extracts. Unlike regular conditioners, hair masks have more concentrated ingredients, which is why they can be better for softening your hair and reducing frizz, hair damage, breakage, and split ends. Personally, I use NatureLab’s Perfect Repair Treatment Masque, which is specifically for color-treated hair. I also love to use K18’s Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask. However, different hair masks cater to a variety of hair types and needs. Hair Gloss Treatments I’ve found hair glosses to be a game-changer for anyone dealing with damaged hair. Unlike traditional hair dyes, glosses are semi-permanent and free of ammonia. This means they won’t lift the hair cuticle or cause further damage. Instead, they work by adding a layer of shine and enhancing your hair’s natural color or tone. While there are tinted glosses that will enhance or adjust your current shade, I tend to prefer clear glosses. However, both will give your hair that healthy and shiny glow, even after a ton of bleaching! I love Living Proof’s Perfect hair Day High-Shine Gloss, which should be applied for five minutes after washing before rinsing it out. Photo by Autri Taheri on Unsplash Hair Oils Hair oils have become an everyday essential in my hair care routine, especially for combating dry and frizzy hair. They work by deeply nourishing and moisturizing the hair while restoring some of its natural shine and softness. Lately, I’ve been using the Oléo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil from Kérastase Paris, which contains shorea butter, coconut oil, and rosa canina fruit oil. I love that it also includes a heat protectant that can protect your hair from damage up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, in case I ever want to straighten my hair! Olaplex Anti-Frizz Sprays Anti-frizz sprays have been a lifesaver for managing frizz and flyaways by creating a protective barrier around each hair strand to lock in moisture and keep the humidity out. I find these products crucial for taming my hair, even in the most humid conditions. My go-to spray is the Frizz Dismiss Smooth Force spray from Redken, which is sulfate-free and contains babassu oil. This spray has worked wonders for my hair as it’s lightweight, meaning it smooths out my frizzy hair without reducing volume.

Keep in mind that, while this article highlights the products that work well for my hair, everyone’s hair is unique, and what works for me may not work for you.

My hair healing journey has taught me the importance of experimenting with different products and treatments to find what works best for my hair. It’s essential to be patient in discovering the right routine, and to continue experimenting until you find what makes your hair happiest and healthiest!

Happy Hair, Happy Life!

