My Current Favorite Perfumes

Everyone knows that the right scent can make you irresistible. It gives you an undeniable boost of confidence whenever someone tells you, “You smell good.” It can truly make a person’s day. I might even go so far as to say that your scent is what makes you you.

My taste in perfume changes frequently, but since coming to college, I’ve had to limit the perfumes I use since I wasn’t able to bring my entire collection from home. That’s why I’m about to give you a list of my favorite perfume scents.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Riche The iconic Huile Prodigieuse oil is one of seven botanical cocktail oils made by Nuxe. Here’s the story behind how I discovered this delicious scent: One of my best friends since middle school, Sarah, went on a trip to Paris and was sweet enough to bring me back a souvenir. I saved the nice bottle of oil for as long as I could, but eventually caved and couldn’t help but make it my daily scent. The oil is incredibly versatile because it can be used for your hair, face, or body. It has notes of orange blossom, vanilla, and magnolia. I think it’s a perfect scent for everyday wear. Everyone I know who has tried it loves it, and I definitely plan on repurchasing it. Photo by Siora Photography from Unsplash Maison Matine Avant L’Orage Eau du Parfum I discovered this scent after one of my favorite TikTok influencers, @helenaludoella, talked about it on her page. Helena is a Belgian-based content creator known for her whimsical content, often making videos about stylish vintage bags and book reviews. Helena’s video rating her favorite perfumes actually inspired me to write about my own. During the video, she discussed how she fell in love with the Avant L’Orage perfume over time because one of her best friends wore it. I thought this was incredibly sweet, so when I stopped in a boutique called Clic in Manhattan and saw the perfume, I had to purchase it. Its name in English means “before the storm,” and the fragrance is woodsy and floral. Its base notes are vanilla, sandalwood, tonka bean, and musk. I don’t know why the perfume spoke to me so much, but I’ve been having such a hard time not using it because I want it to last as long as possible. Even though I know it will be easy to re-purchase, it’s more that I don’t want the sentimentality of the smell to die. Fragonard Parfumeur Mademoiselle Amour Eau de Toilette For the past four years, my absolute favorite scent has been the Fragonard Mademoiselle Amour perfume. When my sister was studying abroad in Nice, France, she purchased this eau de toilette as a gift for me. I adore this scent because it feels so feminine, fun, and different from any perfume I’ve smelled before. Its description says it was “crafted for the romantic dreamer,” which feels especially fitting for me. It combines fruity notes of apple and pear with soft florals and musk. If you ask me, it’s an incredibly unique combination. What I love the most about the perfume is that it was gifted to me by someone very important. To be loved is to be seen, and my sister was truly on point when picking out a scent for me that she thought I would wear.

Whether your taste is floral or fruity, experimenting with different scents is a lot of fun and can be a great way to bring out your inner self. The right scent can land you a compliment, making you feel like the best version of yourself.

If you’re feeling adventurous, give one a try!

