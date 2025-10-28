My Chic November Wishlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November, what a month!

It’s a perfect time: not quite the Christmas season yet, but you’re still in the autumn months. The air is crisp. All around, people wear sweaters, sip pumpkin spice lattes, and partake in seasonal activities like going to the pumpkin patch or sipping hot cider.

For me, I spend my fall days cozied up at a cute coffee shop (or on the couch) curating my ideal wishlist for the month. As a college student trying to save money, I’m not exactly in the market for a new product, but a girl can dream about owning it. Instead, I’m here to show you what I would buy if I did have that unlimited budget.

sezane sweaters If I had the funds, the first thing I would be buying is a comfy-cozy, high-quality sweater from Sèzane. They’re the most elegant, timeless fall pieces to add to your wardrobe. The ‘Amiel’ sweater is a nice baby alpaca pullover to throw on with a pair of jeans, and you can never go wrong with an ‘Othello’ cardigan. Whatever it is you choose from Sèzane, you’re getting your money’s worth because the quality is top-tier. I dream of the day I have the funds to initiate my dream wardrobe… Glossier’s “puffy beauty bag” As unnecessary as this purchase might seem, I’m addicted to all things Glossier. Their new puffy beauty bag is the cutest accessory to bring with you on trips this fall or winter. It can comfortably fit all of your beauty products, and its deep red color radiates fall energy. Whenever Glossier releases a new limited edition product, I find it hard to resist. Something about their advertising just completely captures my attention. Adidas red handball spezial shoes At the moment, I’m desperate for a pair of bright red sneakers to wear to BU hockey games. Just imagine how adorably stylish it would be to wear an oversized jersey, some wide-leg jeans, and a pair of ‘Equipment Red’ Spezial sneakers on game days. These sneakers would be an adorable addition to your collection and can be worn year-round, but especially pop in the fall and winter months. If school spirit means wearing a cutely coordinated outfit in a romantically autumn color like red, then count me in! Coach Essential Slim Card Case Everything about Coach screams “chic” to me. Recently, I’ve been eyeing their Essential Slim Card Case in the color “Brass/Maple.” It’s the perfect little wallet to throw in your purse before going out, while being minimally understated. I’ve absolutely been loving the revival Coach has experienced in the past two years. Make sure to add this to your list. Emi Jay’s ‘Big Effing Clip’ In a stunning shade of ‘Blueberry,’ Emi Jay’s claw clips make the perfect fall accessory. They’re an easy way to add a little fun to your hairstyles, and perfect for girls like me who get overstimulated by their hair down easily. Not to mention, there are so many different ways you can style it! People say Emi Jay is overpriced, and they might be right, but I will always be addicted to buying their hair accessories.

All in all, these are just a few ways to spice up your fall wardrobe and sense of fashion. If you’re reading this and contemplating adding any of these items to your cart, let me be the bad influence and say that you should. After all, we all deserve to treat ourselves this fall. Have a fabulous, chic autumn!

See you next time…

