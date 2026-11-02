My 5 Favorite Ways To Get Out Of A Funk

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re officially halfway through the semester which means, if you’re like me, you just spent two weeks studying for midterms. And what do you get in return? More busy weeks and more work.

This time of the semester can feel weird. It’s hard to have the energy to keep going when you’ve already spent so much of your energy, and after the same schedule for weeks, your days are likely becoming monotonous. So, if you’re feeling a little funky, here are ways I bring some self-care back into my routine and feel a little bit more like myself.

Getting Off My Phone It really is that phone! There’s so much going on in the world, and it’s hard not to feel it when it’s showing up in every other post on your feed. However, doomscrolling does you no good. We hear it time and time again, but when I’m in a funk, I realize how much being on my phone affects my well-being. Despite what older generations might say, you don’t have to cut technology off cold turkey. Keeping in touch with loved ones is important for your mental health, but setting time limits on social media or even just being more conscious of how much time you’re actually spending scrolling can really make a difference. Photo by Cottonbro from Pexels Meditation Listen, I’ve always thought meditation wasn’t for me, and maybe I still don’t feel the full effect. But there’s something to be said for taking a second to close your eyes, get your mind off things, and breathing, especially during stressful situations. I’m a big fan of putting on a quick meditation after my sports team loses. A 2015 study showed that even five minutes of meditation can reduce stress levels and leave you feeling lighter. I highly recommend guided meditations! For me, focusing on a voice keeps me more focused than just sitting in silence. I personally use the app Breathwrk, but there are plenty of others to try, like Calm or Headspace. A Good Shower I don’t love the word “reset” (you know, maybe my next article will be about my hatred of the Sunday reset specifically), but a good shower really does feel like a reset. It’s as if I’m washing the day — and the funk I’m feeling — off my body. I particularly love a hot shower after a rough day for this reason. Working Out It’s the endorphins! Per Change Mental Health, physical activity stimulates endorphin production, which act as painkillers and mood enhancers in the brain. I find that even if my mind isn’t directly clogged, there’s something to be said for giving yourself an hour to focus on something else, especially if that something is so difficult it’s distracting (ahem, Solidcore). Photo by Carl Barcelo on Unsplash My “Instant Serotonin Boost” Playlist Yes, that’s the title. While it may be cheesy, putting on music you truly can’t help but smile to can have a strong effect on your mood. You don’t have to listen to Noah Kahan and Phoebe Bridgers ballads all the time! Instead, make a playlist of upbeat songs, channel your inner “millennial optimism,” or choose ones tied to your favorite memories. A few songs on my version include “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from Hairspray, “Reflections” by MisterWives, and “Magic” by One Direction.

I know the middle of the semester can be a struggle, but don’t forget about your mental health.

Hopefully these tips will help you start to feel a little more like yourself!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!