Something light and sweet.

That’s what I catch myself yearning for when the present proves to be harder than I expected.

What’s the easiest way to satisfy that desire? Rewatching films my younger self absolutely adored. Sure, there’s the nostalgia factor, some movies have also stuck with me because of their lessons or storytelling.

The Game Plan (2007)

The Game Plan follows superstar quarterback Joe Kingman, a bachelor living the dream, whose life gets flipped upside-down when an 8-year-old girl he didn’t know existed shows up at his doorstep, claiming to be his daughter. Besides the iconic ballet recital scene, I like this movie for the growth of Kingman’s character and the blossoming father-daughter relationship. It reminds me how people can change, grow, and show up in ways they never thought they could. Photo by Jean-Daniel Francoeur from Pexels

Wizards of Waverly place: the movie (2009)

I have such a distinct memory of being about five years old and placing bets with my friends at church the Sunday before the movie premiered on who out of the three siblings would become the family wizard (I was the only one to bet on Alex, and I ended up being right, so…) Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie follows the Russos, a family of wizards on vacation, when their daughter, Alex, accidentally magically erases her parents’ entire relationship. She then rushes to undo the damage. Yes, the movie is a bit of a cliche. You have the rebellious teen who goes against her parents wishes, but ends up resolving the conflict and having the “I love you guys” moment. I love this movie for its realistic sibling dynamic. It’s also very moving. The scene where Alex loses her family and has to watch them disappear still gets me. At its core, the film is about family, and how there’s strength in it. Photo by Pan Xiaozhen from Unsplash

Monte Carlo (2011)

This movie is really cute, and my go-to at every sleepover to this day. Monte Carlo follows three small-town American girls who find themselves lost in Paris, with Selena Gomez’s character taking on the identity of a British heiress who looks exactly like her. This movie embodies one of my many childhood dreams: traveling to Europe and being thrown into the lives of the super-rich. Since then, I have accomplished the dream of traveling to Europe (I spent a semester abroad in London last summer!) but have yet to spend a day faking my identity and living amongst rich philanthropists. Maybe one day. Alanna Martine Kilkeary / Her Campus

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

I was probably the biggest Hannah Montana enthusiast out there. I’m talking about themed notebooks, owning a few sleeping gowns, the purple guitar with the purple headset—just so much merch. Hannah Montana: The Movie follows pop star Hannah Montana (A.K.A. Miley Stewart) being sent back home to Tennessee to reconnect with her roots as the line between her two lives starts to blur. This film has an amazing soundtrack. “The Climb” still makes me tear up, but I also love Taylor Swift’s surprise feature of “Crazier.” Hannah Montana’s story embodies what it means to stay true to yourself and the growth that comes with self-discovery. Photo by BruceEmmerling from Pixabay

Starstruck (2010)