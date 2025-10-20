Miranda’s Monthly Reads: September

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret I’m a reader.

Books have been a part of my life since before I even learned to read, and I’m lucky the habit of reading has stuck with me through the years. Since my friends might be tired of me talking their ear off about my reading, I’m introducing you all to my new monthly series! Welcome to “Miranda’s Monthly Reads.”

We’re starting with September, the first month of the school year. After falling into a book slump during the summer, being busy reverse psychology-ed its way to get me to find some consistency with my reading again. As for stats, I got through six books, 1,885 pages, and hit almost every genre and format. So let’s get into it!

The Anthropocene reviewed by John Green While John Green is known for his YA novels that were huge in the 2010s — think Paper Towns or The Fault in Our Stars — he also published a non-fiction book in 2022 that garnered just as much attention. I’ve been meaning to read this one for a while, and it did not disappoint! The format is so fun; Green talks about a topic like Diet Coke, the QWERTY keyboard, or air conditioning, and then rates it on a scale from 1 to 5 stars with incredible narration. Do I recommend it? Yes — especially with audio! John Green is a national treasure. We Met Like This by Kasie West I loved Kasie West’s YA books when I was younger, so I was really excited to try out her new adult romance! I also got to read this one a bit early since I had an advanced reader copy from the publisher (thank you, St. Martin’s Press), which is always fun. While this book does a great job at setting the scene with modern dating, I didn’t love it. I still enjoyed myself, but the romance didn’t fully click for me, and the side-plot was a little too out-of-pocket for my taste. Do I recommend it? Maybe? If the tropes seem like your vibe, I’d give it a shot. Dispatch Poems by Cameron Awkward-Rich I finally got started on classes for my English minor this semester, and this was our first book! I’ve never been a poetry girl, but I actually found myself enjoying this collection because of how Awkward-Rich’s writing managed to be both accessible and profound. My favorite poems were “Walking Lake Calhoun” and “Everyone Keeps Talking About Having Children.” Do I recommend it? Yes, it’s a great collection, even if you’re not familiar with poetry. The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins I know, I know, it’s crazy that I hadn’t read this book until now. Somehow I missed the dystopian YA craze! And even though I knew some plot points from hearing about it in passing, it didn’t tarnish the reading experience. Honestly, this book is the easiest modern classic of the 21st century. It’s truly wild how many tropes and themes are featured and have influenced everything that came after it. And yet, the book still feels so original. Do I recommend it? Yes! Don’t be like me and take 10+ years to read it! Lionsgate Movies via YouTube Wait for it by Mariana Zapata Mariana Zapata is one of the bigger names in the romance genre, so this month I finally decided to try one of her novels, and I really liked it! This book is a true slow burn. But honestly, it felt really refreshing in comparison to a lot of other current romance novels. Our main character, Diana, is a guardian to her deceased brother’s two children, and while those relationships are so sweet, they also pack such an emotional punch. It definitely got a little cheesy at the very end, but I had a good time! Do I recommend it? Yes. But beware, you might start crying if you have a sibling. Nothing to see here by Kevin Wilson Ever had to babysit your estranged friend’s children who spontaneously combust when they get agitated? Well, it’s a crazy concept, yes, but I was intrigued. However, after reading, this felt just a little too simple for me. Ironic, I know, considering the magical plot. But I felt like I was missing the bigger picture. I do really enjoy Wilson’s writing, though. Do I recommend it? Not really. Instead, pick up Wilson’s 2025 novel, Run For The Hills.

I didn’t have any new favorites come out this month, but I’m definitely happy to have had a month full of varying genres and consistency. If you’re interested in seeing real-time updates, friend me on Goodreads! I’ll be back to share my October reads next month.

What did you read last month?

