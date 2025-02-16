Make The Distance Feel Smaller This Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have lost count of the amount of times I’ve told eager listeners “long distance is not THAT bad!” whenever I mention my long-distance relationship.

Truth be told, it really is not that bad. Good communication coupled with savoring the time when you are together makes it all worthwhile. I would be lying if I said there aren’t a few days that are harder than others: birthdays and anniversaries apart can make the distance feel longer than it truly is.

Having spent a few years with 1,200 miles of distance between my partner and me, I consider myself an expert on the topic of distance. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, I have compiled a list of ways to keep close to loved ones far away.

Mail a gift Mailing a gift, such as flowers, a box, or even a homemade card, is a sure way to make a loved one’s day brighter. These gestures feel more personable than sending a text. They are also sweet keepsakes for the future! Photo by Yan from Pexels faceTime In this world where we have a small computer in our pocket at all times, it seems almost second nature to constantly call and text. However, a favorite long-distance trick of mine is to wait to talk at the end of the day to recap all that has happened. Having this nighttime debrief via FaceTime is a great way to feel connected despite the distance. Spencer Davis / Unsplash plan your next visit The easiest way to make the time apart and distance more manageable is to always have the next time you see each other planned. If you have to spend Valentine’s Day apart, there’s no cuter way than to spend the holiday planning your next visit! Though spending Valentine’s Day far away from your partner may make the distance feel inconceivable, if you try these three tips, it will not only make the day less lonely, but will also make you appreciate all of the times spent together. My biggest tip of all—instead of wallowing, surround yourself with the friendships you cherish.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to let everyone you adore in your life know how much they mean to you.

