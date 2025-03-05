The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a peculiar comfort in the simplicity of interactions with strangers: no formalities, no apprehensions. These interactions are simply fleeting moments of acknowledgment and unexpected kindness.

Somehow, these small exchanges place imperfectly sized patches over the scars on my heart.

It might sound strange, but my favorite part of living in a city this early in my life, is the endless opportunities for those brief yet meaningful encounters. I think they have the power to shape an optimistic outlook, the kind that just might pull someone out of a deep, dark hole.

A shared smile, a knowing nod, or a few words of solidarity in an unreasonably long coffee shop line on a Saturday morning will quickly fill the jar of “good things that have happened to me.”

These low-stakes conversations not only reaffirm my belief in humanity’s goodness but also recharge me in ways a nice walk or a song simply can’t. They remind me of the magic woven into each minuscule life and the magnificent potential of our individual worlds to influence one another.

To the strangers on the Green Line debating the pros and cons of transforming into nocturnal owls: thank you for reminding me of the whimsical freeness of conversation.

To the woman nestled in the warmth of a booth at a neighborhood café, still in her neatly pressed corporate attire, who is diligently knitting a red triangle scarf after a long day’s work: thank you for showing me that it is okay to create something of your own and do it alone.

To the strangers on a park bench in the Boston Common, lost in a beautiful silence together: thank you for reminding me how much love can be expressed without words.

And to the person sitting at a table parallel to mine, who asked how my coffee tasted as we both took a break from our books: thank you for extending your friendship to me on a random Tuesday afternoon.

To strangers who provide precisely what I didn’t know I needed, refreshing my routine countless times, you’ve conditioned me to smile at the possibility of another good deed unfolding at any moment.

You give me the courage to spark up something silly in the elevator, say hello in the washroom, sing to myself a little louder than what’s considered acceptable, and offer a sincere compliment just because.

The more I broaden my perspective on life, the more belonging I feel.

Beauty really is all around us, I’m convinced. Every day, I get to witness fragments of people’s lives and silently send well wishes to passersby. I’d like to believe I’ve received a few well wishes myself, for all the lucky and lovely things that have happened to me on an ordinary day.

And now, some of my favorite ways to cultivate warmth in my life:

Soothe the Monday “scaries” by thinking fondly of someone on your morning commute! You might just attract your soulmate on the way there.

Be fearless! Tell the person in the bookstore that you love how they carry themselves. The best compliment I’ve ever received was about my presence. If you feel something, say something!

Kindness comes in many forms, but acknowledging someone’s presence is one of the smallest yet most impactful ways to be kind—it takes little to no effort. Hold the door an extra moment, share a laugh in the face of an excruciating wind tunnel, and make eye contact and smile. I see you. You see me. And I appreciate your existence.

Thank you, strangers, for giving me precisely everything I didn’t know I needed.

Strangers no more.

